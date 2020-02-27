SIOUXLAND'S CHOICE: Milwaukee Wiener House remain Sioux City's top doggers

Like Milwaukee, Coney Island opened in 1918.

The reason behind Milwaukee's century of success can, to some extent, be traced to Sioux City's at one time large Greek population

You see, the original owners -- the Dione Brothers -- sold it to Gus Avlichos in the 1930s. Avlichos sold it to the Eilades' dad Tom and Uncle Gus arond 1960.

It was taken over by John and Mike nearly two decades ago. That's another reason for Milwaukee's success.

"We're always here, six days a week," John said. "People expect to see me and Mike every time they come for hot dogs."

And no matter where they move to, former Sioux Cityans clamor to Milwaukee every time they come back to town.

"People say never change since our restaurant reminds them of their childhoods," Mike said.

Indeed, the last item added to Milwaukee's menu board was the Double Dog (two wienies in a single bun) and that's been around for more than 40 years.

However, John Eliades said some well-meaning regulars suggest the brothers change things immediately.

More locations? Nope, not gonna happen. More menu items? Sorry, that isn't in the cards.