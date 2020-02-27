SIOUXLAND'S CHOICE: Milwaukee Wiener House remain Sioux City's top doggers

In the dog-eat-dog restaurant field, surviving for a 5 years in an achievement and surviving an entire decade is a miracle.
So, what do call a restaurant that's survived an entire century? In Sioux City, you call that restaurant by its proper name: Milwaukee Wiener House.
"Actually, we're 101 years old," John Eliades, who owns the venerable 301 Douglas St. eatery with his brother Mike, explained. "Milwaukee first opened in 1918."
"We'll be celebrating our 102nd birthday later this year," interjected Mike Eliades.
Alright, let's put something's in perspective. When Milwaukee Wiener House opened up shop, World War I had just ended, movies were still silent and radio was considered newfangled!
So, it is only fitting that Weekender readers chose Milwaukee Wiener House to best place to pick up a dawg or two.
Milwaukee beat out Le Mars, Iowa's Bob's Drive Inn -- a mere pup of a place at age 70 -- as well as Dog Eat Dog, a food cart that's only been around for less than a decade. Feh, newcomers!
"We won because we're the last (Greek-owned hot dog establishment) standing," Mike Eliades said, noting that George and Mary Demetroulis' George's Hot Dog Shoppe closed up its 1419 Hamilton Blvd. after 43 years while the 510 Nebraska St. Coney Island closed shortly after the 2017 death of longtime owner Steve Margeas.
Like Milwaukee, Coney Island opened in 1918.
The reason behind Milwaukee's century of success can, to some extent, be traced to Sioux City's at one time large Greek population
You see, the original owners -- the Dione Brothers -- sold it to Gus Avlichos in the 1930s. Avlichos sold it to the Eilades' dad Tom and Uncle Gus arond 1960.
It was taken over by John and Mike nearly two decades ago. That's another reason for Milwaukee's success.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
"We're always here, six days a week," John said. "People expect to see me and Mike every time they come for hot dogs."
And no matter where they move to, former Sioux Cityans clamor to Milwaukee every time they come back to town.
"People say never change since our restaurant reminds them of their childhoods," Mike said.
Indeed, the last item added to Milwaukee's menu board was the Double Dog (two wienies in a single bun) and that's been around for more than 40 years.
However, John Eliades said some well-meaning regulars suggest the brothers change things immediately.
More locations? Nope, not gonna happen. More menu items? Sorry, that isn't in the cards.
Both brothers credit their loyal -- and now, multi-generation -- customer bases for keeping the business going.
Plus the Eliades have been lucky to have long-term employees behind the counter as well.
And on a sunny February day, a person can still smell the aroma of onions and the waft of chili coming from Milwaukee Wiener House.
It is the same thing that drew people to the hot dog shop more than a century ago. It is also the same reason, it is still a popular destination for Weekender readers desiring a piece of Sioux City history.
"We seldom see an unhappy customer," John Eliades said.
Hey, we can believe that. Who can ever be unhappy when you have a Milwaukee Wiener House chili dog in your hands.