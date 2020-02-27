SIOUXLAND'S CHOICE: New Stage Players makes a splash early into its run

New Stage Players, one of the newer theater companies in Siouxland, won top honors for best live theater.

Tim Hess, a member of the group, said the New Stage Players mainly focuses on South Sioux City because of the lack of performing arts in the community. It is meant to show students and adults empathy through performing.

President Kristy Tremayne said it is important for their organization to reach out to northeast Nebraska and all of Siouxland and take risks with shows others wouldn't do.

“We're reaching out to people who don’t normally get a chance to do theater,” Tremayne said. "We’re starting Spanish theater. We have senior theater in development and we are also reaching out to the disabled population with the Penguin Project, the only chapter in Siouxland.”

Hess said that it was amazing that in just three years the group has been recognized by the community. The driving force behind this was the need to have a creative outlook through theater and the freedom to create it. "It feels like destiny. We are great team. We play well together."

“We’re pretty new compared to the other live entertainment in town,” member Christine Wolf said. "To be recognized already just feels good.