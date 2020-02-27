You are the owner of this article.
SIOUXLAND'S CHOICE: New Stage Players makes a splash early into its run
SIOUXLAND'S CHOICE: New Stage Players makes a splash early into its run

New Stage Players, one of the newer theater companies in Siouxland, won top honors for best live theater.

Tim Hess, a member of the group, said the New Stage Players mainly focuses on South Sioux City because of the lack of performing arts in the community. It is meant to show students and adults empathy through performing.

President Kristy Tremayne said it is important for their organization to reach out to northeast Nebraska and all of Siouxland and take risks with shows others wouldn't do.

“We're reaching out to people who don’t normally get a chance to do theater,” Tremayne  said. "We’re starting Spanish theater. We have senior theater in development and we are also reaching out to the disabled population with the Penguin Project, the only chapter in Siouxland.”

Hess said that it was amazing that in just three years the group has been recognized by the community. The driving force behind this was the need to have a creative outlook through theater and the freedom to create it. "It feels like destiny. We are great team. We play well together."

“We’re pretty new compared to the other live entertainment in town,” member Christine Wolf said. "To be recognized already just  feels good.

New Stage Players

Christine Wolf, vice president of New Stage Players, left, and president Kristy Tremayne are shown Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the theater company's performance space in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

“I think that it’s just kind of proof that we’ve been making really smart choices. We put ourselves out there in the community, not only with our productions but by being very involved in the community. Doing fundraisers, helping other nonprofit organizations with their fundraisers. I think that makes a huge impact.”

Tremayne said the Siouxland's Choice award inspires its members to continue their work.

Entertainment winners in the 2020 Siouxland's Choice Awards
Services winners in the 2020 Siouxland's Choice Awards
