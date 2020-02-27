SIOUXLAND'S CHOICE: Secondhand Finds takes the hassle out of re-selling

Secondhand Finds and Furnishings prides itself on being a clean, bright and organized thrift and consignment store with a friendly staff.
Manager Libbi Thompson said her staff makes it easy for customers to sell their used goods without going through the hassle of pricing and selling them. Thompson said people can bring items in and her staff will price and sell them, then send the money to the original owner.
The store offers booth rental for those who wish to sell their own products at their price. During the summer, Secondhand Finds also has a huge rummage sale and SunnySunday swap meets, Thompson said.
“We’ll rent out spaces in the field for people to set up their own rummage, antique shop shop, craft store, whatever they want to do. It’s all outside,” Thompson said.
Lori Kamradt and Thompson help manage the business. Together, the two are known as The Queens of Stuff. They are thankful and excited to win The Siouxland's Choice award in 2019 and 2020.
Thompson said her mother started the business, which makes it even more special.
She also said that while she’s the only family member remaining, she has the support of Kamradt. Thompson said that it was like Kamradt was adopted into the family.
Both credit the shoppers for keeping the business on top.
“Our shoppers, a lot of them, are here weekly,” Kamradt said.
“It’s like they became our friends, not just our customers but our friends. We know a lot of their life stories and they know our crazy life stories," Thompson said.