SIOUXLAND'S CHOICE: Sugar Shack bakes its way to another title
Calling all sugar lovers: Sugar Shack Bakery owner Claudia Hessa said she has been baking since roughly age 8, and her present concoctions have earned her shop the best bakery title.

But Hessa said it's not all about her.

“We have an amazing staff, hands down. They will bend over backwards and put in all the hours," Hessa said about her staff.  “When we get done with different holidays, just like Valentine’s Day recently, it’s a lot of time.”

In business for nearly 20 years, Sugar Shack Bakery, at 700 Jennings St., was named the "sweetest bakery" in Iowa last year by Dawn Foods Products. It competed against more than 1,100 bakeries across the country.

“We do a lot of decorated cookies and it’s kind of fun -- even cakes -- to come up with new ideas,” said Hessa, who has operated the bakery for 20 years. "We always try to think outside the box and come up with new ideas, new flavors.”

Among those creations: caramel cakes and cream puffs with strawberry ambrosia filling.

Sugar Shack Holiday Cookies

Claudia Hessa displays an elf cookie at The Sugar Shack Bakery in Sioux City.

To meet the needs of customers, staffers work around the clock baking everything from cakes to cupcakes, from bars to truffles and best-selling cookies.

"We try to keep abreast of the cookie trends," Hessa said.

Winning the Siouxland's Choice award is always an honor, she added.

“They keep supporting us and that’s why we’re here. Without all of them we wouldn’t be here,” Hessa said.

Hessa hopes that the bakery will continue to be a leader with fresh ideas.

“I guess it’s about making somebody's special events or special evenings more special,” Hessa said. “It brings a sweet element to someone’s event or celebration.”

