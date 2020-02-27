SIOUXLAND'S CHOICE: Sugar Shack bakes its way to another title

Calling all sugar lovers: Sugar Shack Bakery owner Claudia Hessa said she has been baking since roughly age 8, and her present concoctions have earned her shop the best bakery title.

But Hessa said it's not all about her.

“We have an amazing staff, hands down. They will bend over backwards and put in all the hours," Hessa said about her staff. “When we get done with different holidays, just like Valentine’s Day recently, it’s a lot of time.”

In business for nearly 20 years, Sugar Shack Bakery, at 700 Jennings St., was named the "sweetest bakery" in Iowa last year by Dawn Foods Products. It competed against more than 1,100 bakeries across the country.

“We do a lot of decorated cookies and it’s kind of fun -- even cakes -- to come up with new ideas,” said Hessa, who has operated the bakery for 20 years. "We always try to think outside the box and come up with new ideas, new flavors.”

Among those creations: caramel cakes and cream puffs with strawberry ambrosia filling.

