Siouxland's Choice: Automotive
Siouxland's Choice: Automotive

Siouxland Choice awards mask

Weekender Sioux City Journal Siouxland's Choice Awards mask.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

Here's the full list of 2021 Siouxland's Choice Award winners in automotive categories.

AUTO BODY/REPAIR SHOP

Dreamworks Collision Center, Inc.

Craft Auto Body

Prestige Collision Center

AUTO DETAILING/CAR WASH

38 Deep Detail

Hamilton Touchless Car Wash & Detail

Rocket Auto Wash by Silverstar

BOAT SALES & SERVICE

Cimmarina Boats

Tom's Boat Shop in Leeds

Boat Farm LTD

MOTORCYCLE/ATV DEALER

Salmen Cycle Solutions

Rooster's Harley-Davidson

Bak BMW

NEW CAR DEALERSHIP

Woodhouse Sioux City

Knoepfler Chevrolet

Sioux City Ford

TIRE STORE

T&W Tire

Tires, Tires, Tires

TRACTOR/LAWN CARE SALES & SERVICE

Bomgaars

Bernie Lawn & Garden Center

Midwest Honda Suzuki Kubota

USED CAR DEALERSHIP

Ideal Wheels

DAM Auto Sales

La Fleur Auto Sales

