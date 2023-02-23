They make you look good and, now, you can return the favor. Here are the 2023 Siouxland's Choice Award winners in beauty & fitness.
BARBER SHOP
First place: Rumor Haz It
Favorite: Bespoke Salon
Favorite: Salon Uplift
FITNESS CENTER/GYM
First place: JT Training
Favorite: Arena Fit
Favorite: Norm Waitt Sr. YMCA
HAIR SALON
First place: Rumor Haz It
Favorite: Belle Salon & Spa
Favorite: Bespoke Salon
MANICURE/PEDICURE
First place: PrettyThingsEm
Favorite: KSC Nails
Favorite: Lynn Nails
MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO
First place: Jiu Jitsu and Kickboxing Unlimited
Favorite: Marshalls Taekwondo Academy
Favorite: Tiger-Rock Martial Arts of Sioux City
MASSAGE/SPA
First place: Equilibre Massage Sioux City
Favorite: Evolve Yoga and Wellness
Favorite: Mind & Body Connection
TANNING
First place: Sun Tan City
Favorite: Lavish Looks Salon
Favorite: Sunless Oasis by Brooke Kafton
TATTOO/PIERCING PARLOR
First place: TDF Tattoo and Body Piercing
Favorite: Haley Bones
Favorite: Maya Modification
WEIGHT LOSS CENTER
First place: JT Training
Favorite: HOTWORX Sioux City
Favorite: Optavia with Coach Erin Bahrenfuss