Siouxland's Choice: Beauty
Siouxland's Choice: Beauty

Thorn-Side Tattoo & Piercing 3

Thorn-Side Tattoo & Piercing, 4200 Morningside Ave. in Sioux City.

 Tim Hynds, The Weekender

We're ready to beautify! Here are the 2021 Siouxland's Choice Award winners in beauty.

BARBER/HAIR SALON

Belle Touche Salon & Spa

Head Rush Salon

Lavish Looks Salon

MANICURE, PEDICORE & TANNING

Sun Tan City

Belle Touche Salon & Spa

5 Star Nails & Spa

MASSAGE/SPA

The Wax Room

Belle Touche Salon & Spa

Mallory Shaw

TATTOO/PIERCING PARLOR

Thorn-Side Tattoo & Piercing

Living Art Tattoo and Body Piercing

Addictive Tattoo

