Siouxland's Choice: Drink

It's always 5-o'clock somewhere. Drink up with these 2022 Siouxland's Choice Awards honorees.
BARTENDER
1 Angela Treglia Perera at The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill
2 Kay-Lee Ann Gotch at Pounders Riverside Bar
3 Colton Gamet at The Marquee
BREWERY
1 Marto Brewing Co.
2 Brioux City Brewery
3 Jackson Street Brewery
COFFEE
1 Movillatte
2 Stone Bru
3 Hardline Coffee Co.
HISTORIC FOURTH STREET BAR
1 Buffalo Alice
2 The Marquee
3 Work & Church Booze Parlor
HAPPY HOUR
1 Marty's Tap
2 The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill
3 Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom
MARTINI
1 Table 32
2 Minervas Food & Cocktails
3 CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar
MIXED DRINKS
1 The Diving Elk
2 The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill
3 Crash Boom Bang Whiskey Hole
NON-HISTORIC FOURTH STREET BAR
1 Marty's Tap
2 Bodega 401
3 Bob's Watering Hole
WINE/LIQUOR STORE
1 Beer on Floyd
2 Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits
3 Callahan's Liquor Store
WINE LIST
1 Oscar Carl Vineyard
2 Kahill's Chophouse
3 Table 32