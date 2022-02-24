 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Siouxland's Choice: Drink

It's always 5-o'clock somewhere. Drink up with these 2022 Siouxland's Choice Awards honorees.

BARTENDER

1 Angela Treglia Perera at The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill

2 Kay-Lee Ann Gotch at Pounders Riverside Bar

3 Colton Gamet at The Marquee

BREWERY

1 Marto Brewing Co.

2 Brioux City Brewery

3 Jackson Street Brewery

COFFEE

1 Movillatte

2 Stone Bru

3 Hardline Coffee Co.

HISTORIC FOURTH STREET BAR

1 Buffalo Alice

2 The Marquee

3 Work & Church Booze Parlor

HAPPY HOUR

1 Marty's Tap

2 The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill

3 Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom

MARTINI

1 Table 32

2 Minervas Food & Cocktails

3 CRAVE American Kitchen & Sushi Bar

MIXED DRINKS

1 The Diving Elk

2 The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill

3 Crash Boom Bang Whiskey Hole

NON-HISTORIC FOURTH STREET BAR

1 Marty's Tap

2 Bodega 401

3 Bob's Watering Hole

WINE/LIQUOR STORE

1 Beer on Floyd

2 Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits

3 Callahan's Liquor Store

WINE LIST

1 Oscar Carl Vineyard

2 Kahill's Chophouse

3 Table 32

