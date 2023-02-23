It's always 5 o'clock somewhere, right? Drink up with these 2023 Siouxland's Choice Awards honorees.
BARTENDER
First place: Veronica Johnson - Buffalo Wild Wings
Favorite: Angel Treglia Perera - Wheelhouse Bar & Grill
Favorite: Bailey Krogman - P's Pizza House
BREWERY
First place: Marto Brewing Co.
Favorite: Brioux City Brewery
Favorite: Jefferson Beer Supply
COFFEE
First place: Movillatte
Favorite: Scooter's Coffee
Favorite: Stone Bru
People are also reading…
DOWNTOWN FOURTH ST. BAR
First place: Buffalo Alice
Favorite: Marto Brewing Co.
Favorite: The Diving Elk
HAPPY HOUR
First place: P's Pizza House
Favorite: Marto Brewing Co.
Favorite: Old Chicago Pizza + Taproom
MARTINI
First place: The Diving Elk
Favorite: Table 32
Favorite: The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection
MIXED DRINKS
First place: The Diving Elk
Favorite: P's Pizza House
Favorite: The Wheelhouse Bar & Grill
NONHISTORIC FOURTH ST. BAR
First place: Miles Inn
Favorite: Marty's Tavern
Favorite: Pub 52
SMOOTHIE SHOP
First place: Scooters
Favorite: Best Day Ever Nutrition 4 You
Favorite: Stone Bru
WINE/LIQUOR STORE
First place: Beer on Floyd
Favorite: Callahan's Liquor Store
Favorite: Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits
WINE LIST
First place: Oscar Carl Vineyards
Favorite: Archie's Waeside
Favorite: Kahill's Chophouse