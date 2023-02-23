Hello, all of you party people! Meet 2023's Siouxland's Choice Winners in Entertainment.
CAMPGROUND
First place: Ponca State Park
Favorite: Sioux City North KOA Holiday
Favorite: The Lazy H Campground
CASINO
First place: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Sioux City
Favorite: Beano & Sherry's Casinos
Favorite: WinnaVegas Casino Resort
ENTERTAINMENT/SPORTS VENUE
First place: Anthem/Battery Park
Favorite: Orpheum Theatre
Favorite: The Marquee
FAMILY ENTERTAINMENT
First place: LaunchPAD Children's Museum
Favorite: Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center
Favorite: Siouxland Historical Railroad
GOLF COURSE
First place: Sun Valley Golf Course
Favorite: Green Valley Golf Course
Favorite: Whispering Creek Golf Course
LIVE THEATER
First place: New Stage Players
Favorite: Orpheum Theatre
Favorite: Sioux City Community Theatre
LOCAL COMEDIAN
First place: Garie Lewis
Favorite: Drake Strong
Favorite: Josh "Auggie" Augustine
LOCAL COUNTRY OR ACOUSTIC BAND
First place: Dane Louis
Favorite: Ben Grillet & The Black Bloods
Favorite: Shawn Blomberg
LOCAL HIP-HOP ARTIST OR DJ
First place: C-Note Bankin
Favorite: DAD
Favorite: Gifo
LOCAL ROCK/METAL BAND
First place: Above the Covers
Favorite: Artificial Stars
Favorite: Ghostship
LOCAL SIOUX-LEBRITY
First place: Britton Hacke
Favorite: Fat Boy Food Blog
Favorite: Moose & Google
LOCAL SPORTS TEAM
First place: Sioux City Musketeers
Favorite: Morningside University Football Team
Favorite: Sioux City Bandits
MUSEUM/ART GALLERY
First place: Art SUX Gallery
Favorite: LaunchPAD Children's Museum
Favorite: Sioux City Railroad Museum
OUTDOOR FESTIVAL/LIVE MUSIC EVENT
First place: Saturday in the Park
Favorite: ArtSplash
Favorite: Battery Park Concert Series
PLACES TO DANCE
First place: 5678 Dance Studio
Favorite: Arena Dance Academy
Favorite: Just for Kix
REC LEAGUE
First place: United Sports Academy
Favorite: Jim's Lounge
Favorite: The Arena Sports Academy
RESIDENTIAL HOLIDAY DISPLAY
First place: Christmas Acres
Favorite: Barnes Family, South Sioux City
Favorite: Gene Watchorn, Ponca, Neb.
SPORTS BAR
First place: Bob Roe's Point After
Favorite: P's Pizza House
Favorite: The Wheelhouse Grill
TOURIST DESTINATION
First place: Palmer's Olde Tyme Candy Shoppe
Favorite: Adam's Homestead and Nature Preserve
Favorite: The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection
WATER PARK
First place: Siouxnami Waterpark
Favorite: King's Pointe Resort
Favorite: Wild Water West Waterpark and Flamingo Falls Campground