 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Siouxland's Choice: Health & Fitness
View Comments

Siouxland's Choice: Health & Fitness

{{featured_button_text}}
Health JT Training

Jay Todd, owner of JT Training works with clients during a group training class at his Sioux City studio.

 Tim Hynds, The Weekender

Here's how to stay fit and healthy with this year's Siouxland's Choice Award winners.

ASSISTED LIVING/SENIOR LIVING

The Heritage at Northern Hills

Bickford of Sioux City

Opportunities Unlimited

CHIROPRACTOR

Ruehle Family Chiropractic

Heartland Chiropractic Associates

Monley & Obbink Chiropractic & Acupuncture

DOCTOR'S OFFICE

Siouxland Women's Health Care PC

Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology, PC

Family Health Care of Siouxland

EAR & HEARING

Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants & Hearing Services

Wagner Ear, Nose & Throat

Tri-State Hearing Consultants

FITNESS CENTER/GYM

JT Training

Four Seasons Health Club

Thrive Fitness

HOSPITAL

UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center

Dunes Surgical Center

IN-HOME CARE

Hospice of Siouxland

Mercy Home Care

Recover Health

MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO

Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Sioux City

712 Training Center

White Tiger Martial Arts

PLASTIC/COSMETIC SURGERY

Midland Clinic PC

McNaughton Plastic Surgery LLC

Ave Medical Laser Spa

SKIN CARE/DERMATOLOGIST

Midland Clinic LLC

Cozy Esthetics

Dermatology Associates

VISION CARE

Hedquist Eye Care

Sergeant Bluff Eye Care

Dunes Eye Consultants

WALK-IN CLINIC

UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care

Family Health Care of Siouxland

MercyOne Singing Hills Urgent Care

YOGA STUDIO

Awaken Yoga

Evolve Yoga & Wellness

(be)Studio: Yoga, Healing & Inspired Living

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News