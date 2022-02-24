Siouxland's Choice: Health & Fitness

Here's how to stay fit and healthy with this year's Siouxland's Choice Award winners.
ASSISTED LIVING/SENIOR LIVING
1 Sunrise Retirement Community
2 Bickford of Sioux City
3 The Heritage at Northern Hills
CHIROPRACTOR
1 Heartland Chiropractic Associates
2 Ruehle Family Chiropractic
3 Kruse Chiropractic, PC
DENTIST
1 Elite Dentistry
2 Lohr Family Dentistry
3 Sergeant Bluff Dental
DERMATOLOGY
1 Midlands Clinic
2 Dunes Dermatology
3 Ave Medical Laser Spa
DOCTOR'S OFFICE
1 Siouxland Women's Health Care PC
2 Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology, PC
3 Family Health Care of Siouxland
EAR & HEARING
1 Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants
2 Wagner Ear, Nose & Throat
3 Miracle Ear
FITNESS CENTER/GYM
1 JT Training
2 Shawn Frankl's Big Iron Gym
3 Thrive Fitness
HOSPITAL
1 UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's
2 Dunes Surgical Hospital
3 MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center
IN-HOME CARE
1 Hospice of Siouxland
2 Visiting Angels
3 Siouxland PACE - UnityPoint Health
MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO
1 Tiger-Rock Martial Arts of Sioux City
2 Marshalls Taekwondo Academy
3 Pride Martial Arts
PHYSICAL THERAPY
1 Impact Physical Therapy & Wellness, LLC
2 CNOS, PC
3 Physical Therapy Specialists, PC
VISION CARE
1 Hedquist Eye Care
2 Sergeant Bluff Eye Care
3 Bruening Eye Specialists
WALK-IN CLINIC
1 UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care - Sunnybrook
2 CNOS Orthopaedic Urgent Care
3 MercyOne Singing Hills Urgent Care
WEIGHT LOSS
1 STRIVE Health & Wellness
2 Tri-State Physicians
3 Profile by Sanford