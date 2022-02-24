 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Siouxland's Choice: Health & Fitness

Here's how to stay fit and healthy with this year's Siouxland's Choice Award winners.

ASSISTED LIVING/SENIOR LIVING

1 Sunrise Retirement Community

2 Bickford of Sioux City

3 The Heritage at Northern Hills

CHIROPRACTOR

1 Heartland Chiropractic Associates

2 Ruehle Family Chiropractic

3 Kruse Chiropractic, PC

DENTIST

1 Elite Dentistry

2 Lohr Family Dentistry

3 Sergeant Bluff Dental

DERMATOLOGY

1 Midlands Clinic

2 Dunes Dermatology

3 Ave Medical Laser Spa

DOCTOR'S OFFICE

1 Siouxland Women's Health Care PC

2 Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology, PC

3 Family Health Care of Siouxland

EAR & HEARING

1 Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants

2 Wagner Ear, Nose & Throat

3 Miracle Ear

FITNESS CENTER/GYM

1 JT Training

2 Shawn Frankl's Big Iron Gym

3 Thrive Fitness

HOSPITAL

1 UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's

2 Dunes Surgical Hospital

3 MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center

IN-HOME CARE

1 Hospice of Siouxland

2 Visiting Angels

3 Siouxland PACE - UnityPoint Health

MARTIAL ARTS STUDIO

1 Tiger-Rock Martial Arts of Sioux City

2 Marshalls Taekwondo Academy

3 Pride Martial Arts

PHYSICAL THERAPY

1 Impact Physical Therapy & Wellness, LLC

2 CNOS, PC

3 Physical Therapy Specialists, PC

VISION CARE

1 Hedquist Eye Care

2 Sergeant Bluff Eye Care

3 Bruening Eye Specialists

WALK-IN CLINIC

1 UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care - Sunnybrook

2 CNOS Orthopaedic Urgent Care

3 MercyOne Singing Hills Urgent Care

WEIGHT LOSS

1 STRIVE Health & Wellness

2 Tri-State Physicians

3 Profile by Sanford

