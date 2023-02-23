Here's how to stay healthy, courtesy of this year's Siouxland's Choice Award winners.
ASSISTED LIVING/SENIOR LIVING
First Place: Sunrise Retirement Community
Favorite: Bickford of Sioux City
Favorite: Kingsley Specialty Care
CHIROPRACTOR
First place: Ruehle Family Chiropractic
Favorite: Heartland Chiropractic Associates - Dr. Wyatt Hagan
Favorite: Inside-Out Family Chiropractic
DENTIST/ORTHODONTIST
First place: Elite Dentistry
Favorite: Lohr Family Dentistry
Favorite: Sunnybrook Dental
DERMATOLOGIST
First place: Midlands Cosmetic Dermatology & Skin Care
Favorite: Dunes Dermatology
Favorite: Lace and Needle
DOCTOR'S OFFICE
First place: Siouxland Women's Health Care PC
Favorite: Family Health Care of Siouxland
Favorite: Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology, PC
EAR & HEARING
First place: Ear, Nose and Throat Consultants and Hearing Services
Favorite: Morningside Audiology
Favorite: Siouxland Hearing Healthcare
Favorite: Wagner Ear Nose & Throat
HOSPITAL
First place: UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's
Favorite: Dunes Surgical Center
Favorite: MercyOne Hospital
IN-HOME CARE
First place: Live Well Home Health
Favorite: Hospice of Siouxland
Favorite: SYNERGY Home Care
PHYSICAL THERAPY
First place: Impact Physical Therapy and Wellness, LLC
Favorite: CNOS
Favorite: Physical Therapy Specialists, PC
VISION CARE
First place: Korver Eyecare Center
Favorite: Hedquist Eye Care
Favorite: Sergeant Bluff EyeCare
WALK-IN CLINIC
First place: UnityPoint Clinic Urgent Care
Favorite: CNOS Orthopaedic Urgent Care
Favorite: Family Health Care of Siouxland