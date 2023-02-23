They're the people you call to make repairs to your house or to sell your house. Give a thumbs-up to the 2023 Siouxland's Choice home service top dogs.
ELECTRICIAN
First place: Ward Electric Company, Inc.
Favorite: Thompson
Favorite: Vakulskas Electric
HEATING AND COOLING COMPANY
First place: CW Suter Services
Favorite: Green Planet Solutions
Favorite: Kalins Indoor Comfort
HOME MORTGAGE
First place: Security National Bank
Favorite: Primebank
Favorite: Siouxland Federal Credit Union
LAWN CARE/LANDSCAPING COMPANY
First place: Sharp Lawn Care, Inc.
Favorite: Jay-Lan Lawn Care
Favorite: Jeff's Lawn Care
PLUMBING SERVICE
First place: Johnson Plumbing, LLC
Favorite: Foulk Brothers Plumbing & Heating
Favorite: Wrenn's Plumbing and Heating Inc.
REAL ESTATE AGENT
First place: Ashley Divis, RE/MAX Preferred
Favorite: Brittnie Willett, Century 21 ProLink
Favorite: Hannah Koerselman, Keller Williams
REAL ESTATE COMPANY
First place: United Real Estate Solutions
Favorite: CENTURY 21 ProLink
Favorite: Keller Williams Siouxland
REAL ESTATE COMPANY TEAM
First Place: Carlson Group at RE/MAX Preferred
Favorite: Delfs Real Estate Group
Favorite: Property Pros Group at CENTURY 21 ProLink
ROOFING COMPANY
First place: Kuchel Roofing
Favorite: Casey Roofing
Favorite: JC Roofing & Insulating
WINDOWS
First place: Mullins Awning & Siding
Favorite: Gerkins Windows & Doors
Favorite: Joe Gutters