Siouxland's Choice: Services
View Comments

Siouxland Choice awards mask

Weekender Sioux City Journal Siouxland's Choice Awards mask.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

Live life better with the 2021 services winners of Siouxland's Choice Awards.

APARTMENTS

103 Virginia Square

Woodbury Heights

Morningside Country Estates

ATTORNEY

Buchheit Law, PLC

Goosmann Law Firm, PLC

Jessica R. Noll, Lawyer

BANK/CREDIT UNION

Siouxland Federal Credit Union

Security National Bank

Peoples Bank

BEST PLACE TO WORK

Security National Bank

Theodore's Academy, Preschool & Child Care

Siouxland Obstetrics & Gynecology, PC

BUILDER

WA Klinger LLC

Kelly Construction

L&L Builders

CARPET CLEANING

Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning

Harstad Carpet Cleaning

ServiceMaster of Siouxland

CELLULAR PROVIDER

Verizon

AT&T

US Cellular

CHARITABLE/NONPROFIT

Noah's Hope Animal Rescue

Junior League of Sioux City

Community Action  Agency

CHILD CARE

Theodore's Academy, Preschool & Child Care

Bluff's Little Thinkers

KidLogic Child Care & Preschool, Inc.

CUSTOMER SERVICE

Chick-fil-A

Security National Bank

Levine Cleaners, Inc.

DRY CLEANING/LAUNDRY

Davenport Cleaners

Busy Dry Cleaners

Levine Cleaners Inc.

FLORIST

A Step in Thyme florals

Petal Pusher

Flowercart Creations

HEATING & COOLING

Green Planet Solutions

CW Suter Services

Kalins Indoor Comfort

HIGHER EDUCATION

Morningside College

Briar Cliff University

Western Iowa Tech Community College

HOME MORTGAGE

Primebank

Security National Bank

Peoples Bank

HOTEL

Warrior Hotel

Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center

South Sioux City Marriott

INSURANCE AGENCY

Global Life Family Heritage Division - Shannon Stewart

Farm Bureau Financial Service

IBC

INVESTMENT/FINANCIAL FIRM

Security National Bank

Chad Robinson - Thrivent Financial

Primebank

LAWNCARE/LANDSCAPING

Snow Doctors

Koverna Bros Lawn Service

Jay-Lan

PET GROMING

Hippie Hounds Spa

Grooming by Emilee

Bark Avenue

PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO

Sarah Gill Photography

Britton Hacke Photography

Jessica Estochen Photography

PLUMBING

Foulk Brothers Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Wrenn's Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

CW Suter Services

REAL ESTATE AGENT

Mallori Hoffert - Century 21 Prolink

James Lamoureux - Keller Williams

Brittnie Willett - Keller Williams

ROOFER

JC Roofing & Insulating

Kuchel Roofing

Ideal Roofing Co. LLC

SOCIAL MEDIA (LOCAL)

Siouxland Severe Weather

Siouxland Scanner

Britton Hacke Photography

VETERINARY

Siouxland Animal Hospital

Elk Creek Animal Hospital

South Sioux City Animal Hospital

