Live life better with the 2023 service winners of Siouxland's Choice Awards.
AG/INDUSTRIAL DEALER
First place: S & S Equipment, Inc.
Favorite: Titan Machinery
Favorite: Ziegler CAT
APARTMENT COMPLEX
First Place: CC Properties
Favorite: Bluebird Flats
Favorite: Summit at Sunnybrook Village
ATTORNEY
First place: Goosman Law Firm, PLC
Favorite: Buchheit Law, PLC
Favorite: Crary Huff Law Firm
People are also reading…
BANK/CREDIT UNION
First place: Telco Triad Community Credit Union
Favorite: Security National Bank
Favorite: Siouxland Federal Credit Union
BEST CUSTOMER SERVICE
First place: Chick-fil-A
Favorite: Beginner's Luck Tackle & Supply
Favorite: Security National Bank
BEST PLACE TO WORK
First place: Siouxland Women's Health Care PC
Favorite: Security National Bank
Favorite: Sunrise Retirement Community
BEST STAFFING AGENCY
First place: Aventure
Favorite: Helping Hands Nursing Solution, Inc.
Favorite: Short Staffed
BUILDER/CONTRACTOR
First place: Shook Handyman, Inc.
Favorite: L & L Builders Co.
Favorite: WA Klinger LLC
CARPET CLEANING
First place: Heaven's Best Carpet Cleanign
Favorite: Harstad Carpet Cleaning
Favorite: Spahn's Property Solutions LLC
CHARITABLE/NONPROFIT
First place: Noah's Hope Animal Rescue
Favorite: Siouxland Mental Health Center
Favorite: Camp High Hopes
CHILD CARE
First place: Siouxland Christian Preschool
Favorite: BLUFF'S LITTLE THINKERS
Favorite: KidLogic Child Care & Preschool, Inc.
DRY CLEANING/LAUNDRY
First place: Davenport Cleaners
Favorite: Bush Dry Cleaners
Favorite: Pierce Street Laundry
FLORIST
First place: The Barn Loft Home Decor, Accents & Artisan Market
Favorite: A Step in Thyme Florals
Favorite: Hy-Vee Florals
FUNERAL HOME
First place: Meter Brothers Funeral Home
Favorite: Goslar Funeral Home and Monument
Favorite: Waterbury Funeral Services of Sioux City
HIGHER EDUCATION
First place: Briar Cliff University
Favorite: Morningside University
Favorite: Western Iowa Tech Community College
HOTEL
First place: The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection
Favorite: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City
Favorite: Stoney Creek Hotel Sioux City
INSURANCE AGENCY
First place: State Farm Insurance Craig Wegner
Favorite: American Family Insurance Mark Johnson
Favorite: Goodin Insurance Agency
INSURANCE AGENT
First place: Health Markets - Shannon Stewart
Favorite: Goodin Insurance Agency - Jake Goodin
Favorite: State Farm - Craig Wegner
INVESTMENT/FINANCIAL FIRM
First place: Security National Bank
Favorite: Primerica - Financial Services David Slothower
Favorite: Siouxland Federal Credit Union
PET GROOMING
First place: Bird's Bath and Grooming LLC
Favorite: Bark Avenue
Favorite Grooming by Emilee
PHOTOGRAPHER
First place: Amy Cloud Photography
Favorite: Britton Hacke Photography
Favorite: Justine Leonard Photography
PUBLIC RESTROOM
First place: The Warrior Hotel Autograph Collection
Favorite: Art SUX Gallery
Favorite: Orpheum Theatre
SOCIAL MEDIA
First place: Britton Hacke Photography
Favorite: Fat Boy Food Blog
Favorite: Siouxland Severe Weather Network
VETERINARIAN
First place: Siouxland Animal Hospital
Favorite: Elk Creek Animal Hospital
Favorite: Lakeport Veterinary Hospital