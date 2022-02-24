 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Siouxland's Choice: Services

Live life better with the 2022 services winners of Siouxland's Choice Awards.

AG/INDUSTRIAL LEADER

1 AgriVision Equipment

2 S & S Equipment Inc.

3 Consumers Supply Distributing LLC

APARTMENTS

1 48 South Apartments

2 Prairiewood Apartments & Townhomes

3 Virginia Square Apartments

ATTORNEY

1 Crary Huff Law Firm

2 Chuck Corbett

3 Rawlings Law Firm

BANK/CREDIT UNION

1 Security National Bank

2 Siouxland Federal Credit Union

3 Primebank

BEST PLACE TO WORK

1 Siouxland Women's Health Care PC

2 Security National Bank

3 Great West Casualty Company

BUILDER

1 WA Klinger LLC

2 Able Home Builders

3 L & L Builders Co.

CARPET CLEANING

1 Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning

2 Harstad Carpet Cleaning

3 ServiceMaster of Sooland

CHARITABLE/NONPROFIT

1 Noah's Hope Animal Rescue

2 Siouxland Humane Society

3 Mary's Choice

CHILDCARE

1 Siouxland Christian Preschool

2 Bluff's Little Thinkers Education & Child Care Center

3 KidLogic Child Care & Preschool, Inc.

CUSTOMER SERVICE

1 Chick-fil-A

2 Security National Bank

3 The Market Delivers

DRY CLEANING/LAUNDRY

1 Davenport Cleaners

2 Bush Dry Cleaners

3 Pierce Street Laundry

FLORIST

1 A Step In Thyme Florals

2 Hy-Vee Floral

3 Barbara's Florals & Gifts

HEATING & COOLING

1 CW Suter Services

2 Green Planet Solutions

3 Kalin's Indoor Comfort

HIGHER EDUCATION

1 Morningside University

2 Briar Cliff University

3 Western Iowa Tech Community College

HOME MORTGAGE

1 Security National Bank

2 Siouxland Federal Credit Union

3 Primebank

HOTEL

1 The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection

2 South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront

3 Stoney Creek Hotel Sioux City

INSURANCE AGENCY

1 Mark Johnson - American Family Insurance

2 Jill Willmott - Farm Bureau Financial Services

3 Shannon Stewart - HealthMarkets Insurance

INVESTMENT/FINANCIAL FIRM

1 Security National Bank

2 Janssen Financial Group

3 Stifel

LAWN CARE/LANDSCAPING

1 Lawn Pros

2 Haugen, Inc.

3 A1 Lawn Care by Cory Derby

PET GROOMING

1 Bark Avenue Grooming

2 Grooming by Emilee

3 Doggy's Style Pet Grooming

PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO

1 Britton Hacke Photography

2 CK Photography

3 Farmer's Wife Photography

PLUMBING

1 Johnson Plumbing, LLC

2 Foulk Brothers Plumbing & Heating

3 Wrenn's Plumbing & Heating

PUBLIC RESTROOM

1 The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection

2 Orpheum Theater

3 Art SUX Gallery

REAL ESTATE AGENT

1 Toni Delfs - Keller Williams Siouxland

2 Brittnie Willett - Century 21 ProLink

3 Hannah Koerselman - Keller Williams Siouxland

REAL ESTATE COMPANY

1 United Real Estate Solutions

2 Keller Williams Siouxland

3 Century 21 ProLink

ROOFER

1 JC Roofing & Insulating

2 Kuchel Roofing

3 Ideal Roofing Co., LLC

SOCIAL MEDIA (LOCAL)

1 Fat Boy Food Blog

2 Siouxland Severe Weather Network

3 Security National Bank

VETERINARY

1 Siouxland Animal Hospital

2 Elk Creek Animal Hospital

3 Family Pet at Perry Creek

