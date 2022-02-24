Siouxland's Choice: Services

Live life better with the 2022 services winners of Siouxland's Choice Awards.
AG/INDUSTRIAL LEADER
1 AgriVision Equipment
2 S & S Equipment Inc.
3 Consumers Supply Distributing LLC
APARTMENTS
1 48 South Apartments
2 Prairiewood Apartments & Townhomes
3 Virginia Square Apartments
ATTORNEY
1 Crary Huff Law Firm
2 Chuck Corbett
3 Rawlings Law Firm
BANK/CREDIT UNION
1 Security National Bank
2 Siouxland Federal Credit Union
3 Primebank
BEST PLACE TO WORK
1 Siouxland Women's Health Care PC
2 Security National Bank
3 Great West Casualty Company
BUILDER
1 WA Klinger LLC
2 Able Home Builders
3 L & L Builders Co.
CARPET CLEANING
1 Heaven's Best Carpet Cleaning
2 Harstad Carpet Cleaning
3 ServiceMaster of Sooland
CHARITABLE/NONPROFIT
1 Noah's Hope Animal Rescue
2 Siouxland Humane Society
3 Mary's Choice
CHILDCARE
1 Siouxland Christian Preschool
2 Bluff's Little Thinkers Education & Child Care Center
3 KidLogic Child Care & Preschool, Inc.
CUSTOMER SERVICE
1 Chick-fil-A
2 Security National Bank
3 The Market Delivers
DRY CLEANING/LAUNDRY
1 Davenport Cleaners
2 Bush Dry Cleaners
3 Pierce Street Laundry
FLORIST
1 A Step In Thyme Florals
2 Hy-Vee Floral
3 Barbara's Florals & Gifts
HEATING & COOLING
1 CW Suter Services
2 Green Planet Solutions
3 Kalin's Indoor Comfort
HIGHER EDUCATION
1 Morningside University
2 Briar Cliff University
3 Western Iowa Tech Community College
HOME MORTGAGE
1 Security National Bank
2 Siouxland Federal Credit Union
3 Primebank
HOTEL
1 The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection
2 South Sioux City Marriott Riverfront
3 Stoney Creek Hotel Sioux City
INSURANCE AGENCY
1 Mark Johnson - American Family Insurance
2 Jill Willmott - Farm Bureau Financial Services
3 Shannon Stewart - HealthMarkets Insurance
INVESTMENT/FINANCIAL FIRM
1 Security National Bank
2 Janssen Financial Group
3 Stifel
LAWN CARE/LANDSCAPING
1 Lawn Pros
2 Haugen, Inc.
3 A1 Lawn Care by Cory Derby
PET GROOMING
1 Bark Avenue Grooming
2 Grooming by Emilee
3 Doggy's Style Pet Grooming
PHOTOGRAPHY STUDIO
1 Britton Hacke Photography
2 CK Photography
3 Farmer's Wife Photography
PLUMBING
1 Johnson Plumbing, LLC
2 Foulk Brothers Plumbing & Heating
3 Wrenn's Plumbing & Heating
PUBLIC RESTROOM
1 The Warrior Hotel, Autograph Collection
2 Orpheum Theater
3 Art SUX Gallery
REAL ESTATE AGENT
1 Toni Delfs - Keller Williams Siouxland
2 Brittnie Willett - Century 21 ProLink
3 Hannah Koerselman - Keller Williams Siouxland
REAL ESTATE COMPANY
1 United Real Estate Solutions
2 Keller Williams Siouxland
3 Century 21 ProLink
ROOFER
1 JC Roofing & Insulating
2 Kuchel Roofing
3 Ideal Roofing Co., LLC
SOCIAL MEDIA (LOCAL)
1 Fat Boy Food Blog
2 Siouxland Severe Weather Network
3 Security National Bank
VETERINARY
1 Siouxland Animal Hospital
2 Elk Creek Animal Hospital
3 Family Pet at Perry Creek