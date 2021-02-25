 Skip to main content
Siouxland's Choice: Shopping
Siouxland Choice awards mask

Weekender Sioux City Journal Siouxland's Choice Awards mask.

 Tim Hynds, Sioux City Journal

Ready to shop? You will be after taking a look at our 2021 Siouxland's Choice Award winners in shopping.

APPLIANCES

Karls TV, Appliance & Furniture

Kollmans Appliances, Inc.

Nebraska Furniture Mart

BOUTIQUE

Dress Diva Boutique

Secret Closet

The Pink Parlour 

BRIDAL SHOP

Dream Dress Express

Freebird Bridal

David's Bridal

COIN, COLLECTIBLES & ANTIQUES

Sweet Repeats

Pioneer Pickers Coins & Collectibles

Singing Hills Secondhand Finds

ELECTRONICS

Best Buy 

Karls TV, Appliance & Furniture

Pflanz Appliances

FLOORING

Curry Floors & Acoustics Co.

Creative Carpets

Knova's Carpets, Inc.

FURNITURE

HOM Furniture

Everett's Furniture

Unclaimed Freight Furniture

GARDEN/GREENHOUSE

Earl May Nursery & Garden Center

Bloomers Lawn & Garden Center

Fleet Farm

GROCERY

Fareway Grocery

Hy-Vee

Braunger's Steak Co.

GUN & AMMO

American Brothers in Arms

SCHEELS

Rev-Tac

HARDWARE

Wilmes Do It Best Hardware

Menards

The Home Depot

HOME DECOR

Hobby Lobby

Expression Floral & Home Decor

Mod House Interiors

JEWELERS

Ambrosia

Greenberg's Jewelers

Gunderson's Jewelers

MATTRESSES

Bargain Bedding

Karls TV, Appliance & Furniture

HOM Furniture

POOL & SPA

Combined Pool and Spa

Professional Pool & Spa

Splash City

SHOES

Peak Performance Fitness

Rudolph's Shoe Mart

Shoe Carnival

SPORTING GOODS

SCHEELS

Dunham's Sports

Fleet Farm

WINDOWS

Gen Pro Inc.

Pella Windows and Doors of North Sioux City

Joe Gutters

WOMEN'S COTHING

Bad Habit Boutique

Envy My Closet

Plato's Closet

