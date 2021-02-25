Siouxland's Choice: Shopping

Ready to shop? You will be after taking a look at our 2021 Siouxland's Choice Award winners in shopping.
APPLIANCES
Karls TV, Appliance & Furniture
Kollmans Appliances, Inc.
Nebraska Furniture Mart
BOUTIQUE
Dress Diva Boutique
Secret Closet
The Pink Parlour
BRIDAL SHOP
Dream Dress Express
Freebird Bridal
David's Bridal
COIN, COLLECTIBLES & ANTIQUES
Sweet Repeats
Pioneer Pickers Coins & Collectibles
Singing Hills Secondhand Finds
ELECTRONICS
Best Buy
Karls TV, Appliance & Furniture
Pflanz Appliances
FLOORING
Curry Floors & Acoustics Co.
Creative Carpets
Knova's Carpets, Inc.
FURNITURE
HOM Furniture
Everett's Furniture
Unclaimed Freight Furniture
GARDEN/GREENHOUSE
Earl May Nursery & Garden Center
Bloomers Lawn & Garden Center
Fleet Farm
GROCERY
Fareway Grocery
Hy-Vee
Braunger's Steak Co.
GUN & AMMO
American Brothers in Arms
SCHEELS
Rev-Tac
HARDWARE
Wilmes Do It Best Hardware
Menards
The Home Depot
HOME DECOR
Hobby Lobby
Expression Floral & Home Decor
Mod House Interiors
JEWELERS
Ambrosia
Greenberg's Jewelers
Gunderson's Jewelers
MATTRESSES
Bargain Bedding
Karls TV, Appliance & Furniture
HOM Furniture
POOL & SPA
Combined Pool and Spa
Professional Pool & Spa
Splash City
SHOES
Peak Performance Fitness
Rudolph's Shoe Mart
Shoe Carnival
SPORTING GOODS
SCHEELS
Dunham's Sports
Fleet Farm
WINDOWS
Gen Pro Inc.
Pella Windows and Doors of North Sioux City