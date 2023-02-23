Ready to shop 'til you drop? You will be after taking a gander at your 2023 Siouxland's Choice Award winners in shopping.
ANTIQUES, COINS & FLEA MARKETS
First place: Sweet Repeat Flea Market
Favorite: Pioneer Pickers Coins & Collectibles
Favorite: Rustic 2 Refined
APPLIANCES
First place: Karls TV, Appliance & Furniture
Favorite: Kollman Appliances, Inc.
Favorite: Menards
BEST SIOUXLAND BRAND
First place: Palmer Candy Company
Favorite: Jolly Time
Favorite: Marto Brewing Co.
BOUTIQUE
First place: Bluejay Boutique
Favorite: 305 Main Boutique
Favorite: A La Mode
CBD STORE
First place: Flamez
Favorite: Bud & Mary's Dispensary
Favorite: Nukana
FLOORING
First place: Creative Carpets
Favorite: Curry Floor and Acoustic Co.
Favorite: Knova's Carpets, Inc.
FURNITURE
First place: HOM Furniture
Favorite: Miller Bros. Furniture
Favorite: Unclaimed Freight Furniture
GARDEN/GREENHOUSE
First place: Bloomers Lawn & Garden Center
Favorite: Earl May Garden Center
Favorite: Green Acres Greenhouse
GROCERY STORE
First place: Fareway Grocery
Favorite: ALDI
Favorite: Hy-Vee
GUNS & AMMO
First place: American Brothers in Arms
Favorite: Dunhams
Favorite: SCHEELS
HARDWARE STORE
First place: Wilmes Do It Best Hardware
Favorite: Bomgaars
Favorite: Menards
HOME DECOR
First place: Hobby Lobby
Favorite: Target
Favorite: The Barn Loft Home Decor, Accents & Artisan Market
JEWELRY STORE
First place: Ambrosia - Custom Jewelry Studio
Favorite: Greenberg's Jewelers
Favorite: My Jeweler
MATTRESSES
First place: Bargain Bedding
Favorite: HOM Furniture
Favorite: Mattress by Appointment
MENS CLOTHING
First place: SCHEELS
Favorite: Bomgaars
Favorite: Claussen's Menswear
SHOES
First place: Peak Performance Fitness Gear
Favorite: Fit My Feet - Dakota Dunes
Favorite: Rudolph's Shoes
SPORTING GOODS STORE
First place: SCHEELS
Favorite: Beginner's Luck Tackle & Supply
Favorite: Dunhams
WOMEN'S CLOTHING
First place: Maurice's
Favorite: Gypsy Soul Boutique
Favorite: Rooted Boutique