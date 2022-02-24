Siouxland's Choice: Shopping

Ready to shop? You will be after taking a look at our 2022 Siouxland's Choice Award winners in shopping.
ANTIQUES
1 Booth 117
2 Rustic 2 Refined
3 Singing Hills Secondhand Finds & Furnishings
APPLIANCES
1 Kollman Appliance, Inc.
2 Karl's TV, Appliance & Furniture Sioux City
3 Lowe's Home Improvement
BEST SIOUXLAND BRAND
1 Palmer Candy Company
2 Wells Blue Bunny
3 JOLLY TIME Pop Corn
BOUTIQUE
1 A La Mode
2 Gypsy Soul Boutique
3 Rooted Boutique Sioux City
FLOORING
1 Curry Floor & Acoustics CO
2 Knova's Carpets, Inc.
3 Creative Carpets
FURNITURE
1 HOM Furniture
2 Miller Bros. Furniture
3 Mozak's Furniture & Flooring
GARDEN/GREENHOUSE
1 Earl May Garden Centers
2 Bloomers Lawn & Garden Center
3 A Step In Thyme Florals
GROCERY
1 Fareway Stores
2 Hy-Vee
3 ALDI
GUNS & AMMO
1 American Brothers in Arms
2 Scheels All Sports
3 Fleet Farm
HARDWARE
1 Wilmes Do It Best Hardware
2 Menards
3 Bomgaars
HOME DECOR
1 Hobby Lobby
2 Perry Way Bouquet
3 Beth's Flowers on 4th
JEWELERS
1 Ambrosia - Custom Jewelry Studio
2 Greenberg's Jewelers
3 Gunderson's Jewelers
MATTRESSES
1 Bargain Bedding
2 Mattress By Appointment
3 Everett's Furniture
MENS CLOTHING
1 Bomgaars
2 JCPenney
3 Men's Warehouse
SHOES
1 Rudolph's Shoe Mart
2 Peak Performance Fitness Gear
3 Scheels All Sports
SPORTING GOODS
1 Scheels All Sports
2 Dunham's Sports
3 Fleet Farm
WINDOWS
1 Pella Windows & Doors
2 Joe Gutters
3 Gerkin Windows & Doors
WOMEN'S CLOTHING
1 Bling-N-Fashions
2 A La Mode Boutique
3 Gypsy Soul Boutique