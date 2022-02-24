 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Siouxland's Choice: Shopping

Ready to shop? You will be after taking a look at our 2022 Siouxland's Choice Award winners in shopping.

ANTIQUES

1 Booth 117

2 Rustic 2 Refined

3 Singing Hills Secondhand Finds & Furnishings

APPLIANCES

1 Kollman Appliance, Inc.

2 Karl's TV, Appliance & Furniture Sioux City

3 Lowe's Home Improvement

BEST SIOUXLAND BRAND

1 Palmer Candy Company

2 Wells Blue Bunny

3 JOLLY TIME Pop Corn

BOUTIQUE

1 A La Mode

2 Gypsy Soul Boutique

3 Rooted Boutique Sioux City

FLOORING

1 Curry Floor & Acoustics CO

2 Knova's Carpets, Inc.

3 Creative Carpets

FURNITURE

1 HOM Furniture

2 Miller Bros. Furniture

3 Mozak's Furniture & Flooring

GARDEN/GREENHOUSE

1 Earl May Garden Centers

2 Bloomers Lawn & Garden Center

3 A Step In Thyme Florals

GROCERY

1 Fareway Stores

2 Hy-Vee

3 ALDI

GUNS & AMMO

1 American Brothers in Arms

2 Scheels All Sports

3 Fleet Farm

HARDWARE

1 Wilmes Do It Best Hardware

2 Menards

3 Bomgaars

HOME DECOR

1 Hobby Lobby

2 Perry Way Bouquet

3 Beth's Flowers on 4th

JEWELERS

1 Ambrosia -  Custom Jewelry Studio

2 Greenberg's Jewelers

3 Gunderson's Jewelers

MATTRESSES

1 Bargain Bedding

2 Mattress By Appointment

3 Everett's Furniture

MENS CLOTHING

1 Bomgaars

2 JCPenney

3 Men's Warehouse

SHOES

1 Rudolph's Shoe Mart

2 Peak Performance Fitness Gear

3 Scheels All Sports

SPORTING GOODS

1 Scheels All Sports

2 Dunham's Sports

3 Fleet Farm

WINDOWS

1 Pella Windows & Doors

2 Joe Gutters

3 Gerkin Windows & Doors

WOMEN'S CLOTHING

1 Bling-N-Fashions

2 A La Mode Boutique

3 Gypsy Soul Boutique

