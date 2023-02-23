TDF Tattoo and Piercing was buzzing -- literally -- on a chilly Tuesday afternoon.

All of Tracy Fanning's fellow tattoo artists were hard at work, inking images onto their clients while he was taking a breather before the arrival of his appointment.

"We stay pretty busy around here," he said, inside of a back room at his 5408 Morningside Ave. shop. "I like it that way."

Another thing that Fanning liked is TDF securing a first place finish in Siouxland's Choice for tattoo and piercing parlor.

Which is even more noteworthy since Fanning's shop has been open for less than a year, though he's been tattooing for more than a quarter-of-a-century.

"When I was starting out, learning the trade meant looking at design books, watching what more experienced artists were doing and practicing on friends and loved ones," he explained.

Nowadays, the tattoo artists in Fanning's shop must be go through an extensive apprenticeship that can take years to complete.

"Certainly, things are now more professional and business-like," he maintained.

Another innovations at TDF is the fact that outside of Fanning and piercer Steve "Stevee Cee" Carlson, the other crew members -- Jordan Pullis, Lilly Michaels and apprentice Kay Suhorepetz -- are female.

"Tattooing used to be a guy thing," Fanning said. "Guys got tattoos from other guys. Now, things are evenly split."

Indeed, some men prefer being tattooed by a woman.

This is the case with Hasten Michaels, who was being inked by his wife Lilly Michaels.

"I call Hasten my 'human sketchpad' because I always try out designs on his skin," Lilly Michaels said with a smile. "I don't think Hasten likes that nickname though."

Maybe not, but there is gratification when someone trusts you enough to ink them with permanent art.

That is something Fanning will never take for granted.

An artist best known for realistic wildlife, Fanning was a fan of tattoos before he became a tattoo artist.

"I've done tattoos celebrating achievements and I've done tattoos that were mourning a loss," he said. "Tattoos tell a story and are deeply personal for both the artist and the client."

Which is why Fanning said this Siouxland's Choice first-place finish is something he'll share with his fellow artists and their many clients.

"We've had clients who range in age from 18 to 90," he said. "We enjoy sharing our art with Siouxland."

