The 2022 Siouxland's Choice Awards are here!

Let the record show that no ninjas, cyber or otherwise, could impact the result of the 2022 Siouxland's Choice Awards.

In fact, there was absolutely no need for post-election recounts since it revealed one thing we've always known.

You guys have a lot of opinions and you aren't shy about voicing them!

Each year, the Weekender asks its readers to vote in a dizzying number of categories.

This year, we received more than 12,000 nominees and more than 170,000 votes.

In case, you're keeping track at home, that represents the largest number of votes we've ever received in the history of the Siouxland's Choice Awards.

More significantly, our little contest is designed to answer all of life's most important questions.

For instance, we must know who is the community's most cordial bartender and most pain-free dentist, right?

Well, your nosy friends at the Weekender are ready to spill the beans!

Where can you get Siouxland's best burger, BBQ or tummy tuck? Check out the following pages and see if you agree with your fellow readers.

All right, you've been very generous with your advice. Now, take some from the Weekender.

Sit back, prop up your feet and get cozy. Here is the 2022 edition of the Siouxland's Choice Awards.

Enjoy, y'all!

