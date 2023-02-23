Wait, we don't have to check in with FiveThirtyEight's Nate Silver or hear back from any of the political pundits at the Weekender's election desk?

Nope, there is no need for any post-election recounts with the 2023 Siouxland's Choice Awards.

Sorry, Cyber-Ninjas, your work here is done. Our readers have opinions and they're not shy about sharing them.

Each year, the Weekender asks its readers to vote in a dizzying number of categories.

This year, we received more than 16,000 nominees and more than 185,000 votes.

In case you're keeping track at home, that represents the largest number of votes we've ever received in the history of the Siouxland's Choice Awards.

More significantly, our little contest is designed to answer all of life's most important questions.

For instance, we must know which building has the fanciest public restrooms and which business had the best CBD supply, right?

Well, your nosy friends at the Weekender are ready to spill the beans.

Where can you get Siouxland's best tacos, trampoline or tummy tuck? Check out the following pages and see if you agree with your fellow readers.

Alright, you've been very generous with your advice. Now, take some from the Weekender.

Sit back, prop up your feet and get cozy. Here is the 2023 edition of the Siouxland's Choice Awards.

Enjoy, y'all.