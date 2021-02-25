The Musketeers' hottest players opine on Sioux City's coolest team

"I really enjoy getting out in the community," defenseman John Fusco said. "Living in a new city isn't easy. Becoming involved with charitable organizations is fun since we're making a difference."

A SECOND FAMILY FOR FAR FROM HOME ATHLETES

A native of Westwood, Massachusetts, Fusco is, in fact, a long way from home. However, as a NHL pick for the Toronto Maple Leaf, the future looked bright for the 19-year-old.

Having said that, Massachusetts is a helluva lot closer than Bern, Switzerland, which is where goal keeper Akira Schmid is from.

"The team has become a second family for me," said Schmid, who was chosen as a NHL draft pick by the New Jersey Devils.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on travel, Schmid hasn't been able to see his family since the start of the pandemic.

"I think COVID has impacted the team in so many ways," Strand said. "It has drawn everybody closer together out of necessity."

If truth be told, that isn't a bad thing.

GAINING THE INNER STRENGTH THAT WILL LAST A LIFETIME