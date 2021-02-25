Thorn-Side is where artistic expression meets flesh

"When I was a kid, I used to ride my bike in this neighborhood," he remembered. "As soon as this storefront front opened up, I knew it would be perfect for my tattoo studio."

Which makes sense. Growing up, when Eyer wasn't riding his bike, he was drawing on himself.

"I think that's how most tattoo artists get their start," he said. "We'd draw on paper, on books as well as ourselves."

So, when did Eyer make his first attempt at pen-to-skin art?

"I was 6 years old and I recall my grandma wasn't happy that I was drawing on myself," he said with a smile.

Even at an early age, Eyer wanted to pursue art as an adult. Perhaps, that's why he started his career in construction.

"There is something nice about picturing something in your head and building it," Eyer said, noting that he and some of his construction buddies gave Thorn-Side its unique decor. "I think the same is true with body art."

Now, after more than 20 years of experience, Eyer has seen the world of tattoos swing from being something outlaw to an art with more mainstream appeal.

At Thorn-Side, he and a team of artists and apprentices are applying their vision on a fleshy sort of canvas.