It's hard to make a plate of prime rib or an open-faced sandwich look sexy but Britton Hacke was giving it a go.

The Sioux City-based photographer was shooting menu pictures at a Dakota City eatery that will be used by The Market Delivers.

"The Market Delivers is one of my clients," Hacke said. "I may not be the best food photographer in town, though these dishes do look pretty appetizing."

Indeed, he is now able to snap photos for advertisers, graduating seniors and nervous brides and their beaus.

Photographer Britton Hacke Photographer Britton Hacke shoots food at Gateway 2.Oh in Dakota City, Nebraska. Hacke was shooting for client The Market Delivers, a food del…

Photographer Britton Hacke Photographer Britton Hacke shows a photograph of a hamburger.

Hacke is perhaps best known for being the unofficial nightlife photographer of Sioux City. Whether at concerts, events or just surveying the scene, he's been a regular Johnny-on-the-Spot.

One only needs to look at his website (brittonhacke.com) for confirmation.

"Britton Hacke is someone you have probably seen at events around town," his website reads. "It seems like anywhere you go, you'll see him behind the lens of his camera."

Perhaps due to his ubiquitous nature, Hacke was selected as Siouxland's Choice of Sioux-lebrity.

Which make him feel weird.

"I'm not a celebrity or, even, a Sioux-lebrity," Hacke said. "I'm just a guy who likes taking pictures."

Photographer Britton Hacke Photographer Britton Hacke shoots food at Gateway 2.Oh in Dakota City, Nebraska.

Photographer Britton Hacke Photographer Britton Hacke food photos for a client.

He credited his love of photos to his mom, who was also a photographer.

"When I was growing up, my mom had a book that was full of photos by Annie Leibowitz," Hacke said, referencing the famous portrait photographer best known for her Rolling Stone covers. "Whenever I photograph a concert, my mind goes back to the work of Annie Leibowitz."

Over the years, he has photographed everybody from Bret Michaels, Flo Rida and Wu-Tang Clan.

So, who's on Hacke's photographic dream list? The Rolling Stones, Nine Inch Nails and the hip-hop duo of Run the Jewels.

Alright, one final question: what is the worst thing able being the Siouxland's Choice Sioux-lebrity?

"Getting my picture taken," Hacke, the photographer, said. "I've never liked having my picture taken."

Photographer Britton Hacke Photographer Britton Hacke arranges a basket of food.

Photographer Britton Hacke Photographer Britton Hacke shoots food at Gateway 2.Oh in Dakota City, Nebraska. Hacke was shooting for client The Market Delivers, a food del…