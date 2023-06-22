The Tired Nurse – Sioux Falls, S.D.

With a wicked sense of humor, we have products that focus on promoting mental wellness; physical & mental wellness go hand-in-hand. Adult-themed affirmation jars, lavender-infused weighted eye pillows. No roll bandannas and much more….Life happens, laugh it off.

Bio Chi Institute/Mind & Body Connection – Sioux City

BCI Institute students are back again this year to offer relaxing chair massages. Enjoy a chair massage in the shade or try Ashiatsu Bars on one of the tables. This is a great way to reduce stress & make the best of your day. Massages start at $5.

Mystic Treasures – Schaumburg, Ill.

We are excited to return to Saturday in the Park Music Festival! Come check us out at the Arts Alley! Mystic Treasures is a family owned small business, and we are happy to share treasures from South America and other parts of the world. Come purchase a unique item!

2021 Saturday in the Park Crowds of people walk through Arts Alley during Saturday in the Park at Grandview Park in Sioux City on July 3, 2021.

Christy’s Crystals – Mankato, Minn.

Christy’s Crystals has a wide variety of crystals to help you on your healing journey.

Cosmic Dyes – Linwood, Kan.

Hand-Dyed Clothing for children and adults.

Custom Wood Artistry - Peever, S.D.

Beautiful wood trays, plaques and more by Custom Wood Artistry. Always something for the person who has everything. Come see us at Saturday in the Park. Preview our items at customwoodartistry.com

Hello Madame – Sioux City

I sell many items made by hand: shoes, bracelets, jewelry etc., with beads.

0ccult Creati0ns – Sioux City

0ccult Creati0ns is all about helping YOU! I create jewelry, spell jars and lots of other things with the intention to help others grow and heal. If you need a creativity boost or maybe you struggle with anxiety, I have something just for you!

Live Laugh and Shop – Sioux Center, Iowa

We have some unique items. One of a kind. Come check us out. I know you will find something you like at our booth.

On the Rocks - Independence, La.

On the Rocks stones, SSC native that enjoys coming home to participate in Saturday in the Park, and rock with the Sioux City community! I’m a crystal jewelry designer specializing in one-of-a-kind crystal jewelry, all hand crafted with love and infused with Reiki. Stop by the purple tent and say hello!

The Necklace Guys – Council Bluffs, Iowa

Necklaces! Anklets! Bracelets! The Necklace Guys have plenty! Stop by with you friends and see what you like!

Sidekick Caricatures – Correctionville, Iowa

Stop by and have your caricature done by Kim Boyle. With 30 years of experience, she will give you quality and a very funny piece of art work!

Sunny Day Creations – Ames, Iowa

Tie-dye and Bahk for infants, youth and adults.

TJ’s Trove - Madison, S.D.

Handmade wood, leather & acrylic jewelry. Laser-engraved can coolers, spoons, jewelry boxes and keychains. Denim jackets embellished.

Josina Supplies LLC - West Des Moines, Iowa

Beautiful handmade African crafts made from wood, soapstone and banana fiber.

Heatherly Studios – Sioux Falls, S.D.

Heatherly Studios offers an eclectic array of artwork, accessories, décor and designs on wood and textiles.

Jewelry Junkies – Sioux City

Earrings, bracelets, necklaces, rings (including toe rings), Tin Signs (very funny), purses and more! Stainless steal bracelets with a “secret” message on the inside. Something for EVERYONE. You don’t want to miss this booth!

Becky’s Jewelry – Mankato, Minn.

Becky’s Jewelry offers a wide variety of jewelry including hand-wrapped pendants with natural stones, rings, bracelets, earrings and hair accessories. She also makes suncatchers, dreamcatchers and more. Come see what’s new this year.

The Expansion Center – Sioux City

The Expansion Center on Historic 4th , focuses on Mind, Body & Spirit. Retail, services, and workshops support your personal growth journey. Retail includes teas, crystals, tarot decks, books, journals, candles, jewelry and other metaphysical products. Services include sound baths, spiritual reads, reiki, and yoga. FB: @theexpansioncentersiouxland.

TAT2U- Omaha, Neb.

TAT2U temporary tattoos are back! After a break for COVID we are excited to be returning to Saturday in the park to offer fun for all ages. We have over 700 designs for your temporary tattoo- it is great for young and old alike. Stop in to see us & pick out a new tattoo or two for the weekend.

Quichua Crafts- Norridge, Ill.

Clothing- Sundresses, sweaters, bajas and flare pants. Jewelry: Necklaces, bracelets, rings and earring. Accessories: Should bags, dreamcatchers, marble figures, plush toys, and bucket hats.

Under the Rainbow

Under the Rainbow offers a unique variety of handmade jewelry such as rings, pendants, and bracelets, wrapped crystals, and copper wire work. We also offer crocheted shawls, scarves, and bags as well as wrap-around skirts.

Mama Made Bows & Clothes

MMB&C is your one stop shop for all things made for you and your littles! Everything is handmade by a Mama of two and is local to Sioux City. We have adult and children’s accessories including head wraps, bows, scrunchies and clothing.