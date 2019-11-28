Small Business Saturday offers opportunity for Sioux City operators

"It is a BINGO game we will be playing with 22 participating businesses," said Schanda. "We invite holiday shoppers to come out and visit those businesses. When they go to the business, they will have to find a small Downtown Partners foam cube hidden by business owners of each business. The location of the cube may be to highlight a specific product or just to be harder to find for the shoppers. Once you find the cube, the business owner or an associate will sign the square on your BINGO card."

You will be able to pick up a BINGO card *for FREE* at each of the 20 participating businesses, as well as the Downtown Partners office (418 Pierce St.). Hit up as many businesses as you can, because with every row of five you complete, you will be entered into a drawing to win one of three gift baskets valued between $25 and $150. If you visit every location successfully and get a "blackout" of your whole BINGO board, you will be entered into a drawing for a gift basket valued at $250+. If you don't win that, you will be entered 10 times in the drawings for the three smaller gift baskets. One thing to remember, for a "blackout" you will have to purchase an item from two of the businesses, completing the two "purchased item bonus spaces."