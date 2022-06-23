Sponsor list

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Presenting Sponsor: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

Avett Brothers Presented By: Tyson Foods

Festival Sponsor: Gilchrist Foundation

Fireworks Sponsor: Siouxland Chamber of Commerce

Health/Safety Sponsor: CF Industries

Abe Stage Sponsor: Short Staffed Inc.

SITP 2022 CORPORATE SPONSORS

AJ Gallagher & Co

American Pop Corn Company

Aramark Uniform Services

Bass Advertising

Bear Graphics

BenStar Packaging & Distribution, Inc.

Blue Bunny

Bluestem Fund

Bomgaars

Briar Cliff University

Bud & Mary's Cannabis Dispensary

Budweiser/L&L Distributing

Candlewood Suites

Caribou Coffee

Central Bank

CF Industries

Chesterman Company

City of Sioux City

Classic Rock 99.5

Courtyard by Marriott 

Creative Carpets

Dasani

Dennis Supply Company

Echo Electric

Electronic Engineering

Ely, Ely & Shechet, LLC

Empirical Foods

Explore Sioux City

Fareway Stores

FiberComm

FIMCO

First PREMIER Bank/PREMIER Bankcard

Gilchrist Foundation

GR Lindblade

Great Southern Bank

Great Western Van & Car Rental

H & R Construction

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City

Hilton Garden Inn

Holiday Inn Express & Suites -- Southern Hills

KCAU

Kind World Foundation

L. Weinberg Business

Lederman Bail Bonds

Long Lines

Marriott South Sioux City Riverfronr

MercyOne

MidAmerican Energy

PC Matic

Prestige and Craft Auto Body

Primebank

R. W. Baird

Regina Roth

Rosenthals

Rush Werks

Sabre Industries

Short Staffed inc. 

Sioux City Compressed Steel

Sioux City Convention Center

Sioux City Journal

Sioux Gateway Airport/Fly SUX

Siouxland Chamber of Commerce

Siouxland Signs/A.J. Phillips Publishing

Sparklight

Stan Houston Equipment Company

Stanley Alan Foods, LLC

State Steel Supply Co.

Stateline Electric & Automation

Sterling

Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center

Team Creative Fire

The Claussen Group

Trinity Electric

Tyson Foods

UnityPoint Health - Sioux City 

US Bank

VIZIO

Warrior Hotel

Waste Management

Weekender

Weinberg Business

Wells Fargo Bank

Z-98

Ziegler Cat Power Systems

Business Donors

New Orleans Society

Cargill, Inc. 

Delperdang, Schuh & Co., P.C.

Global Foods Processing Inc.

High End Glass & Tobacco

K & K Mobile Storage, Inc.

Knoepfler Chevrolet & Your Tri-State Chevy dealers

Midwest Peterbilt Group

Morin Turf

Rick Collins Toyota

Sioux City Engineering

Tegra Corporation

Vertical Cold Storage, LLC

West Rock 

Chicago Society

1st Choice Tinting

Arcelor Mittal

CNOS

Coffee King, Inc.

Cornhusker International Trucks

Five Star Awards & More

Foulk Brothers Plumbing & Heating

Gerkin Windows and Doors

Gunderson's Jewelers

Hawthorne Aviation

Henjes, Conner & Williams, PC

JEO Consulting Group, Inc.

Kelly Construction Inc.

Klinger Companies, Inc.

Knife River Midwest, LLC

Lindblom Services, Inc.

Mark Albenesius, Inc.

Oligmueller Law Firm PC LLO

Prodenco Group Inc.

Security National Bank

Smithfield Foods

Solid Fabrications, Inc.

Thompson Dean Drug

Wilson Trailer Company

Woodhouse Auto Family

Ziegler Cat Power Systems

Kansas City Society

1st Financial Bank USA

Aggies, Inc.

Al Surgeon Law Office

Aventure Staffing

Bart Holles Construction, Inc.

Budget Motors, Inc. 

Davenport Cleaners

Delfs Real Estate Group

Drain Specialists, Inc.

HyVee-Hamilton

International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 231

Jebro, Inc.

Jensen Sprinkler

Joe Morten & Son, Inc. -- Kvidera Mechanical Inc. 

L. G. Everist, Inc.

Mac's Heating & A/C

Network Systems+

Nichols, Rise & Co. LLP

Old Chicago Pizza & Taproom

Palmer Candy Co. 

R.E. Scott Co.

Rocklin Manufacturing Co.

Rooted Boutique

Sewalson Contracting, Inc.

Singing Hills Auto Spa

Sioux City Musketeers

Siouxland Community Health

Siouxland Urology Associates

Slowmotion LLC

Sneaky's

Tastee Inn & Out

Van Osdel Plastering & Drywall, Inc.

Memphis Society

A-OX Welding Supply

Availa Bank

Bekins Fire & Safety

Bluff Creek Golf Cars

Britton Hacke Photography

Charlie's Wine and Spirits

CMBA Architects

Dakota Traffic Services

Express Laundry Center

F & M Bank

FiberComm

For-Most Inc.

Heidman Law Firm

Home Depot

Ideal Wheels, Inc.

IMKO Workforce Solutions

Jeff's Tree Services, Inc.

Jimmy John's Gourmet Sandwiches

Kalins Indoor Comfort

King of Trails Construction, Inc.

Kollman Appliances

L & L Builders Co.

Live Well Home Care

McClintock Insurance, Inc.

Meier Towing, Inc.

Mental Health Associates, LLC

Meyer Brothers Funeral Homes

Moore Corbett Law Firm

NAI United

Northwest Bank

Pierce St. Laundry

Plains Mechanical Service

Post Equipment & Metal Recycling

Quality Plumbing Co.

Ray's Midbell Music

Renfro Tax & Bookkeeping

Roto-Rooter of Sioux City

Sergeant Bluff Dental, PLLC

Sewalson Contracting, Inc.

Sioux City Night Patrol

Sioux Rubber and Urethane

Siouxland Women's Health Care, PC

Sissel Gallery

Sooland Bobcat

South Sioux City CVB

Steve's Roofing Co.

Sugar Shack Bakery

Telco Triad Community Credit Union

Trembly Termite & Pest Control

United Real Estate Solutions

Whispering Creek Dental

DISTINGUISHED INDIVIDUAL SPONSORS

Joseph Delperdang

Beverly Feiges

Greg Jones and Carol Roge

Mike and Mary Schuh

Stan and Amber Sherman

INDIVIDUAL SPONSORS

Bill and Marsha Adams

Dr. Rob and Kathy Anderson

Bryan and Wini Arneson

Joyce Barnes

Matthew and Stefani Barnes

Michelle Barnes

John and Mary Baryo

Jamie Bell

Dr. Randy Bergen

Tim Bottaro

Kathie Petrie and Mark Bowden

Nancy Boysen

Bill and Donna Bradbury

Robert and Mary Ellen Brady

Marnie and Patrick Brockamp

Marti and Chuck Calhoun

Dr. Thomas and Jean Carroll

Roger and Joy Caudron

Don Claeys

Brad and Jennifer Clay

Ann Cowley

David and Arlene Curry

Leif and Kim Erickson

Laura Silverberg and Bob Ellis

William and Andrea Escobedo

Tom and Carol Garvey

David and JoEllen Fravel

Greg and Randy Giles

Gretchen and Russ Gondek

John and Di Gray

Dan and Gyna Greenwell

Dennis Grueskin

Greg and Teri Grupp

Bill and Colleen Hagemeyer

Dr. Dick and Mary Hettinger

Thomas and Carol Houchins

Thom and Julie Humbert

Michelle Ivener

Kirk and Rosalie Ivener

Tim and Colleen Jarman

Ken Jarmer

Chris Jensen and Beth Harms

Paul and Suzi Kaiman

Kevin and Joanne Keane

Mark Kochen

Bruce and Bev Kolbe

Joe and Marcia Krage

Julian and Lisa Leopold

Rich and Kathy Lohr

Muggs Madsen

Christopher and Niki Margeas

Drs. Robert and Andreas Margeas

David and Michele McDevitt

Cindy McLaughlin

Kent Meyer

Steve Meyer

Bruce Miller

Joe and Kaitlyn Mohrhauser

Marc and Julie Mozak

Mark and Ardie Nixa

David and Joan Paulsrud

Melissa Barnes Peters

Mark and Polly Peterson

Katie Peterson

Jerry Pfeiffer

Khalid and Terrie Rasheed

Sam Rasheed

Ryan and Sheri Ross

Maria Rundquist

Pete Sandman

Linda Santi

Gary and Betsy Schubert

Robert and Molly Seff

Art Silva

David Silverberg

Jody and Gina Sitzmann

Jason and Maria Slaughter

Pam Miller Smith

Marvin and Myrna Sorensen

Jim Stephenson

David Sterling

Tom and Mary Stock

Breezy Struthers and Dan Boland

Joe and Diana Twidwell

Fiona Valentine

Jennifer Vollmer

Glenn Walinski

Dr. Patrick and Lori Walsh

Nan Wilson

Randy and Kim Wink

