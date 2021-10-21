Spooktacular Hallows Eve in Le Mars, Iowa

LE MARS, Iowa -- The Ice Cream Capital of the World will become the Ice Scream Capital as Le Mars, Iowa will be the site for several ghoulish activities on Oct. 30.

Beginning at 9 a.m., Hardware Hank and Total Motors, 810 Hawkeye Ave S.W., will be hosting pumpkin car races for preschool to fifth grade kids.

The Le Mars Art Center, 200 Central Ave. S., will be offering free face painting as well as terrifyingly awesome art projects from 1 to 2:30 p.m. while the Turn Around, 127 Central Ave. N.W., will offer a Spooktacular dance routine from 1 to 1:30 p.m.

At 2 p.m., the Le Mars Area Chamber of Commerce will be announcing the cutest, most creative and scariest Halloween costumes that has been posted on its Facebook page.

But come to the Chamber of Commerce at 1 p.m. to participate in a special trick or treating event.

According to executive director David Westergard, the trick or treating route will begin at the Olson Cultural Event Center, up and down Central Ave., all the way up to Le Mars Public Library, 46 First St., S.W., and back.

Here's a word of advice for candy-loving ghouls and gremlins. Be sure to bring a bag or container in order to carry all of your sugary loot.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.