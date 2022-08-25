19-year-old professional South Dakota bull rider on the challenges of taking on a one-ton opponent

Adrenaline races through Mason Moody's body each time he enters the bull bucking chute.

As soon as the doors are released, it becomes a battle between himself and a one-ton bull.

"Nothing can beat the excitement that I feel at that moment," the 150-pound Moody explained. "You hang on because it will be one incredible ride."

A native of Letcher, S.D. (population: 150), the now 19-year-old had been around rodeo for more than a decade ago.

"My older sister Logan, Bailey and Madi were already involved with the rodeo," Moody said. "Guess I was just born into the sport."

Discovering he had a passion for bull riding, Moody finished in eighth place in the National High School Rodeo around the same time he was picking up his diploma.

"During my senior year in high school, I spent as much time in a bullpen than I did in a classroom," he admitted with a chuckle."

It certainly prepared Moody for life as one of the athletes in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Challenger Series, a competition that serves as a proving ground for some of the nation's newest bull riding talent.

Between now and November, young bull riders are racking up points to qualify for the Challenger Championship, taking place in Las Vegas on Nov. 3. A select number of the top-finishers will earn spots on PRB's "Unleash the Beast" events in 2023.

When the contest comes to the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, at 7 p.m. Friday and 6 p.m. Saturday, Moody will be happy to be on home turf.

"People will ask me where I'm from and I'll say right around Mitchell or Sioux Falls," he said. "You won't find too many people who know where Letcher, S.D. is."

Well, Letcher happens to be where Moody's family have their ranch and farm.

"We raise cattle there," he said. "That probably gives me an advantage on the bull riding circuit. I know as much about cattle as I do about people."

Hopefully, Moody hasn't been bucked off of a person before.

"Hey, I've been pretty lucky so far," he noted. "I've had more injuries playing high school basketball and football than in riding bulls."

Yet Moody is smart, knowing that a bull rider's career is limited.

"You don't see too many bull riders who are still riding past the age of 30," he explained. "It take a toll on your body over time."

By that time, Moody will be content on becoming a fulltime rancher on his family's farm.

Until then, he's happy to live out his passion.

"I get to travel the country, riding bulls for a living," Moody said with a laugh. "That's pretty cool."

It is a profession that he loves talking about to his fans.

In addition to featuring heart-pounding, bone-crushing, edge-of-your-seat excitement, the PBR also gives its fans a chance to meet its world-class athletes in a vert personal way.

"Fans may not be able to meet up with LeBron James or Tom Brady before a game," Moody said. "But bull riders are more than happy to greet fans prior to our competition."

Indeed, he wouldn't mind seeing the next generation of bull riders in the audience at an upcoming PBR Challenger Series contest.

"Growing up in a rodeo family, I knew how exciting the lifestyle can be," Moody said. "I'd be happy if I can introduce up and coming athletes to the sport."

And make no mistake about it. Bull riders have to train just as hard and just as much as any other athlete.

After all, when your opponent can easily tip the scales at close to 2,000 pounds, you better be in shape.

Luckily, Moody is ready to face his next opponent when the PBR Challenger Series comes to the Tyson this weekend.

"When I'm in the bull bucking chute, my mind switches off and my body takes over," he explained. "I'm operating on pure adrenaline at that moment."

Moody reflects for a moment.

"That's a great feeling," he said. "There is nothing more exciting than riding a bull."