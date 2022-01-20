Amateur boxing comes back to Sioux City

With a large working class population, Sioux City has always been a boxing community.

Indeed, local practitioners of the sweet science like Bill Engel, Nate Martin and Tony Drake have become well-known names.

Nick Rogers has an appreciation of this athletic history.

That's why the longtime combat sports promoter would like Way of the Warrior 4 to pay homage to the area's pioneering pugilists while giving some of the fighting world's up-and-comers their big break.

"I want to honor the boxers who paved the way and advance the sport with a brand new crop of athletes," Rogers explained.

A USA Boxing event, Way of the Warriors will usher in a night of amateur boxing action, with bouts beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday at Long Lines Family Rec Center, 401 Gordon Drive.

Fifteen bouts are slated to take place at the event, with three of those fights being title matches. Ranging from age 10 years old and up, athletes from Siouxland gyms like Red's Boxing Club and One Combat Academy will be among the participants.

"It has been a long time since Sioux City has had an amateur boxing tournament," Rogers said. "Previously, our young boxers would have travel miles away to participate in tournaments."

A former mixed martial artist, Rogers got involved with combat sports as a way to get back into shape.

"I had a desk job and was carrying some extra weight when a friend encouraged me to join him at the gym," he explained.

While Rogers was an adult when training to become a fighter, he said kids as young as 7 are learning the sweet science.

"Some of the toughest opponents are young," he said. "Increasingly, they are also female. The girls are as tough as the guys."

Rogers has a theory why that may be the case.

"You need more strength to be a fighter," he explained. "It involves a lot of strategy and anticipating very move your opponent makes in advance."

Young combat athletes discovery such analytical skills through trial, error and plenty of practice.

"It takes commitment to keep going to a gym when there are so many other, easier things to do when you're a kid," Rogers said. "Becoming a fighter mans you're also building a strong work ethic."

Which is the real reason behind the Way of the Warrior.

"I want to promote a tournament where these kids can show their progress in front of their families and friends," Rogers said. "They deserve to be recognized for their achievements."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.