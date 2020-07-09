Arena Sports Academy reopens with new procedures in place

The Arena is like Disney World for sports, says Jeff Carlson, one of its three operators.
In addition to multiple sports areas, it also has a dance studio, a bar and grill and space for a host of summer camps.
Executive Director Dustin Cooper said the facility's five basketball courts also double as volleyball courts.
The Arena also has a performance center for people to do weight lifting and a wrestling room.
“We wanted to be a one-stop shop for the youth,” Cooper said. “We have a lot of multi-sport athletes in our community, and having those multiple sports inside the four walls allows them to get involved in more activities.”
Carlson said they have everything from dance competitions to sessions with trainers from the NBA.
Cooper said the exposure not only improves athletic performance in kids, it also helps them develop leadership and character.
“Kids are developing physically with their skill sets in their specific sports," Carlson said. "But they're also gaining expertise mentally that will help them understand the right way to play the game."
Cooper said it took him, Carlson, and Mike Hesse a year and a half to get this vision and the plans in place for The Arena and what they wanted it took to look like.
“Jeff, and I, and Mike understand that we don’t know everything about every single sport, and we know where our holes are,” Cooper said. “ So we bring in experts at their field to train kids. Our role is to provide those people with the tools they need to be successful in their respective programs.”
Cooper said they were on track during their first months but, due to COVID-19, they were forced to shut their doors, which was difficult. There was some concern from the community about not being able to reopen again.
Cooper said the managers utilized the time to improve The Arena and finish a couple of things so that by the time it reopened June 1, they could be back and better than ever.
“A lot of the limitations and restrictions have been lifted by our governor,” Cooper said. “With that being said, we still have very strict policies.”
Cooper said it includes taking temps when people enter the building and making sure equipment and people are spread out. Also, sanitization policies have increased.
Carlson said staff members are continuously sanitizing throughout the day.
“Things that aren’t required of us to do, but that we are doing on our own accord,” Cooper said. “We want to make people feel comfortable when they enter our building.”
Having kids of their own, Cooper said the managers' No. 1 priority is keeping everyone safe.
“We are not successful without our staff members or the unwavering support of our community, which we got,” he said.
