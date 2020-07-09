Arena Sports Academy reopens with new procedures in place

“Jeff, and I, and Mike understand that we don’t know everything about every single sport, and we know where our holes are,” Cooper said. “ So we bring in experts at their field to train kids. Our role is to provide those people with the tools they need to be successful in their respective programs.”

Cooper said they were on track during their first months but, due to COVID-19, they were forced to shut their doors, which was difficult. There was some concern from the community about not being able to reopen again.

Cooper said the managers utilized the time to improve The Arena and finish a couple of things so that by the time it reopened June 1, they could be back and better than ever.

“A lot of the limitations and restrictions have been lifted by our governor,” Cooper said. “With that being said, we still have very strict policies.”

Cooper said it includes taking temps when people enter the building and making sure equipment and people are spread out. Also, sanitization policies have increased.

Carlson said staff members are continuously sanitizing throughout the day.