Beer Yoga makes activity more palatable

How do you get the courage to try yoga? Toss in beer.
That’s the thinking behind an outdoor “beer yoga” class at Cone Park.
Erin Kuehl, owner of Evolve Yoga and Wellness, said beer yoga is a beginner-friendly yoga class that has also offers a variety of beers.
For non-beer drinkers, Kuehl said, there will be ciders and White Claws.
Kuehl said participants can look forward to having a drink outside with friends while doing yoga at a park.
Instructor Shawna Harrington leads the class. She is co-teaching with other yoga instructors.
Harrington said she wants to keep Beer Yoga light heated and fun for beginners. She said while yoga can be handwork it can be very relaxing.
“Right now I’m hoping, because of the circumstances of the world, that everyone relaxes for an hour,” Harrington said.
Since everyone is spread out more and practicing social distancing, Harrington said this year they did get a PA system so everyone can hear her.
“People love this,” Kuehl said. “It’s a great way to find something to do that’s fun and family friendly. To get the body moving in a mindful and intentional way at a safe and socially distanced event is really the connection we need.”
If the weather is bad, the group will move inside the Cone Park building and follow city guidelines.
If they have to cancel class, announcements will be made on social media. Kuehl said this is why it’s important to sign up for all classes on the Evolve website. With contact information, staff can reach out.
Although other activities have been curtailed due to the coronavirus, Beer Yoga has not been affected.
Kuehl said the only possible limitation is if they run out of space to be adequately distanced.
“We Love this collaboration with the city to bring yoga to the community, especially now when it’s necessary,” Kuehl said. “We come back together again socially, but in a safe and mindful way.”
The first class, on Aug. 5, was large but there was enough room to social distance.
“Another offering we have is a free class on Saturdays at 9:30 at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center,” Kuehl said. “This is the same series that was held in front of the riverboat last year, but we found a more quiet, shaded area by the interpretive center.”
Kuehl encourages people to follow Evolve yoga on Facebook and Instagram for other outdoor offerings until the end of September.
“Some of these classes are part of our partnership with the city, and some are Evolve’s offerings. All classes require preregistration,” Kuehl said.
To sign up, go to Evolve Yoga’s website, evolvesiouxcity.com. Kuehl said the cost of the class also includes the first drink.
