Beer Yoga makes activity more palatable

If the weather is bad, the group will move inside the Cone Park building and follow city guidelines.

If they have to cancel class, announcements will be made on social media. Kuehl said this is why it’s important to sign up for all classes on the Evolve website. With contact information, staff can reach out.

Although other activities have been curtailed due to the coronavirus, Beer Yoga has not been affected.

Kuehl said the only possible limitation is if they run out of space to be adequately distanced.

“We Love this collaboration with the city to bring yoga to the community, especially now when it’s necessary,” Kuehl said. “We come back together again socially, but in a safe and mindful way.”

The first class, on Aug. 5, was large but there was enough room to social distance.

“Another offering we have is a free class on Saturdays at 9:30 at the Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center,” Kuehl said. “This is the same series that was held in front of the riverboat last year, but we found a more quiet, shaded area by the interpretive center.”

Kuehl encourages people to follow Evolve yoga on Facebook and Instagram for other outdoor offerings until the end of September.