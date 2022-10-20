Big Deck fest combines art and skateboarding

Sioux City-based artist Jessica Lynch (aka “Brutal Doodles”) is best known for her larger-than-life outdoor murals while Le Mars artist Jonas Lynch has seen his art reproduced as T-shirts, tattoos and, at one point, on the pages of a telephone book.

Yet neither artist had much experience creating images on the uniquely shaped contours of a skateboard.

“When you’re designing a skateboard, you’re limited to something long and skinny,” Lynch said, holding up a board depicting two surfer dudes.

But are these boards for show or can you actually alley-oop on ‘em?

“Well, each board is being sold for $250 a piece, with a portion of the cut going toward a local charity,” Hammond said, holding up her board which has a space girl talking on a banana phone. “I think they’ll be hung on walls and not ridden in parks.”

Indeed, Hammond and Lynch’s creative skateboards – as well as those of other local artists – will be on display at the Big Deck Energy Skateboard Festival.

Billing itself as part art show, part skateboard competition and part fall festival, it will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in front of Hardline Coffee Co., 515 Fourth St.

According to Hardline Coffee Co. owner Nisa Salmon, Fourth Street between Nebraska and Pierce Streets will be blocked off and turned into a pop-up skateboard park, with a “Show Off Your Best Trick” tournament slated for 3 p.m. Saturday.

Will Salmon be doing any gnarly grinding on a long board? Probably not.

“I’m a skater and not a skateboarder,” she said.

Fair enough. After all, there will be plenty of other things to do at the skateboard fest.

Hammond said there will be skateboard clinics, food trucks and art – either on or off boards – for purchase.

“Immediately after the festival ends, we’ll have a musical after-show, featuring Banana Cramps, at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St.,” she said.

Lynch said Sioux City’s Big Deck Energy Show is similar to one that the Sioux City Skateboard Association put on in Le Mars in September.

“It’s when skateboarders and artists come together for the community,” he said.

So, will Lynch be half-piping his way, Tony Hawk-style, in downtown Sioux City?

“No, I don’t skateboard,” he said.