Bowling leagues start soon at Rush Lanes

Need something to do with the family? Why not bowling?

Need more of a challenge? Rush Lanes will be starting bowling leagues soon.

Kelly Pearson, manager at Rush Lanes, said bowling is a great way for people to stay active. Bowling allows people to exercise both physically and mentally and, she added, it's a surprisingly thought-provoking game.

Bowling also allows people to come out and interact with each other.

“Humans are socializers and it gives people a chance to socialize with people that they would not,” Pearson said.

Pearson said the bowling center at Rush Werks is accepting walk-ins but are limiting lanes (reservations aren't needed) to groups of five. She said the policy is designed to limit every two lanes to 10 people or less in order to practice social distancing.

Pearson said the lanes' manager will ask patrons if they're comfortable around another group.