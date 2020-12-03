Buena Vista student (joy)sticks it to his opponents during 'Super Smash Bros.' esports battle

There are striking similarities between a college athlete going one-on-one against an opponent on a tennis court as well one doing battle behind a computer screen, during a pitched “Super Smash Bros.” match.
Both endeavors require extraordinary hand-and-eye coordination whether with a racket or with a joystick. Plus each need the player to exploit their adversary’s weak spot.
However, only one of these activities require combatants to be familiar with Pikachu, Pac-Man or either one of the Super Mario Brothers. And nope, it is not the game that Novak Djokovic is best known for.
You see, freshman Michael Schreck loves playing tennis on Buena Vista University’s Beavers team. Plus the Willey, Iowa, native made history by becoming BVU’s first-ever esports champion.
In fact, Schreck, who is also a percussionist on BVU’s marching band, topped 12 of his fellow students during the school’s fall “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Tournament, held Nov. 6-8.
Directed by Trevor Berneking, who coaches BVU esports and is a linebacker on the Beavers’ football team, the event was held in partnership with the school’s Anime Gaming Society.
“Michael went 18-1 on the weekend and came through the loser’s brackets to win the title,” Berneking said. “He had played before and it showed.”
Indeed, Schreck had been a weekly regular at “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Tournaments held in Des Moines and a monthly player in competitions held in Ames for more than a year.
“I’d go with a group of buddies,” the 19-year-old explained. “It was so much fun, plus it wasn’t crazy competitive since everybody was so friendly.”
Which isn’t to say that Schreck doesn’t take gaming seriously. After all, he’s been a player most of his life.
“I still play a ‘Star Wars’ game that was originally on Playstation 2 as well as an old ‘Pokemon’ game from my original Gameboy that I continue to enjoy,” he said. “While they’re both retro, they’re both also a lot of fun.”
Having said that, neither game really lends itself to tournament play like “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “League of Legends” or “Overwatch” do.
A steadily increasing number of colleges and universities participate in Esports, which is a form of competitions involving video games.
According to National Public Radio, high schools in 17 states and the District of Columbia had formal esports teams in 2019. This number is spiking as many more traditional sports were canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Which explains why BVU’s tournament proved so popular.
A portion of the tournament, including the final match, was broadcast by BVU digital media students Tanner Frost and Omar Alcorta. There were more than 200 viewings of the finals, a match between Schreck and Kalani Wagner.
“We livestreamed the match on Twitch while Omar provided analysis,” Frost, who also calls BVU sports like football, baseball and basketball, explained.
“It was crazy,” Schreck said. “Those guys did a great job.”
A Kuemper Catholic High School graduate, Schreck said he chose to go to BVU based on its excellent reputation and caring campus life.
BVU’s burgeoning esports community actually turned out to be an unexpected fringe benefit.
“Lots of attention has been paid to esports, especially during the pandemic as other sports couldn’t be held,” Schreck said. “(Even) ESPN began broadcasting tournaments. It’s cool that attention is being brought to it and that people are seeing gaming as something pretty positive.”
So, what sport is more challenging: playing tennis or playing “Super Smash Bros.”?
“I can’t choose,” Schreck said diplomatically. “They both require strategy and discovering your opponent’s weaknesses. Each is more mentally challenging than you think.”
