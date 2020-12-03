Buena Vista student (joy)sticks it to his opponents during 'Super Smash Bros.' esports battle

“Michael went 18-1 on the weekend and came through the loser’s brackets to win the title,” Berneking said. “He had played before and it showed.”

Indeed, Schreck had been a weekly regular at “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” Tournaments held in Des Moines and a monthly player in competitions held in Ames for more than a year.

“I’d go with a group of buddies,” the 19-year-old explained. “It was so much fun, plus it wasn’t crazy competitive since everybody was so friendly.”

Which isn’t to say that Schreck doesn’t take gaming seriously. After all, he’s been a player most of his life.

“I still play a ‘Star Wars’ game that was originally on Playstation 2 as well as an old ‘Pokemon’ game from my original Gameboy that I continue to enjoy,” he said. “While they’re both retro, they’re both also a lot of fun.”

Having said that, neither game really lends itself to tournament play like “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” “League of Legends” or “Overwatch” do.

A steadily increasing number of colleges and universities participate in Esports, which is a form of competitions involving video games.