Care for some tennis? Now could be the time to grab your racquet

Michaelson said other sports had a lot more restrictions placed upon them. He said that they got specific guidelines that allowed them to have 10 people at a time to be in the tennis court, not including staff members.

Michaelson said with other sports, there’s direct physical contact with other players, but with tennis, people aren’t close to each other, so space from others is easy to maintain.

“We have gotten away from tennis tradition of chests bumps and high-fiving, and even handshaking,” Michaelson said. “With tennis, there’s a lot ordinarily, but right now, we prohibit all of it. It’s racket taps at a distance when something noteworthy or exciting happens.”

“Tennis is such a social distancing sport anyway,” tennis director Danny Graves said. “It’s pretty hard to spread the virus as you play.”

Michaelson said that the number of people coming in did go down because of concern. He said they are now to the point where more people feel more comfortable with going out and feel comfortable to come into First Serve again.