Forget the Summer Olympics! The Barstool Open is taking athleticism to a higher level!

You can't keep a putt-putt pub crawl down for too long.
Unless, you consider more than two years as too long of a stretch.
That's because the last Barstool Open, an annual mini golf pub crawl for River-Cade and the Kingdom of Riverssance Renaissance Festival, was held in May 2019.
"The Barstool Open was postponed twice in 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns," organizer Phil Claeys explained with a sigh. "It was canceled in May 2020 and was pushed back to Oct. 31. Then, it was canceled again as the pandemic was still going on."
All right, keep your fingers crossed.
The 12th annual Barstool Open -- a 17-hole/17 bar extravaganza -- is now slated to start at 11 a.m. Saturday. So, get your liver and/or putting arm in shape ASAP!
You and your four-member team can register and pay the $50 entry fee at any of the participating pubs prior to the event. Or you can sign up up at SoHo Kitchen & Bar, 1024 Fourth St. -- the official starting point and site of the after-party -- the day of the open.
All of the participating pubs are located on or adjacent to downtown's Fourth St.
The Barstool Open has always been close to the heart of River-Cade organizer Claeys, who founded the event with his son -- and former Weekender editor -- Jesse Claeys.
"The Barstool Open was always a fun event that everybody enjoyed," Claeys said. "You certainly didn't have to be a great athlete to play mini-golf."
When all of the other River-Cade events were forced to cancel due to COVID, Claeys held out hope for the Barstool Open, even during a pandemic.
"To be honest, Barstool Open was the only River-Cade event we could host that would meet with social distancing requirements," he said. "Teams of four golfers, going from bar to bar, would mean there would be no big crowds."
But COVID proved to be a mighty opponent but the Barstool Open is ready for a healthy 2021, with new bars and, more significantly, trickier traps!
"The down time has brought some new players into the mix," Claeys said. "That's good for the Barstool Open, good for the bars and good for the mini-golfers who may be going on their first pub crawl since the start of the pandemic."
Putters and balls will be furnished. Or you can bring your own if you like. Masks and social distancing will be requested.
While trash talking is never recommended, crazy costuming can win you a prize for best-dressed team.
Thought the proceeds will be going for a good cause -- Port of Sioux City River-Cade -- bragging rights will also be awarded.