Forget the Summer Olympics! The Barstool Open is taking athleticism to a higher level!

"The Barstool Open was always a fun event that everybody enjoyed," Claeys said. "You certainly didn't have to be a great athlete to play mini-golf."

When all of the other River-Cade events were forced to cancel due to COVID, Claeys held out hope for the Barstool Open, even during a pandemic.

"To be honest, Barstool Open was the only River-Cade event we could host that would meet with social distancing requirements," he said. "Teams of four golfers, going from bar to bar, would mean there would be no big crowds."

But COVID proved to be a mighty opponent but the Barstool Open is ready for a healthy 2021, with new bars and, more significantly, trickier traps!

"The down time has brought some new players into the mix," Claeys said. "That's good for the Barstool Open, good for the bars and good for the mini-golfers who may be going on their first pub crawl since the start of the pandemic."

Putters and balls will be furnished. Or you can bring your own if you like. Masks and social distancing will be requested.

While trash talking is never recommended, crazy costuming can win you a prize for best-dressed team.