Fun is key at River-Cade Cardboard Sled Race

When the Winter Olympics begins in Beijing on Friday, chances are very good that no one will be sliding down a hill in a sled that looks likes a doughnut.

This doesn't worry event coordinator Phil Claeys since the 20th annual River-Cade Homemade Cardboard Sled Races isn't the place for Olympic competition.

Instead, the contest, which will take place beginning at 1 p.m. Saturday at Cone Park, 3800 Line Drive, is just for fun.

"There are times when the cardboard sled will go a great distance or there are times when it will go a few inches," Claeys said. "Either way, it will represent wintertime excitement."

The sled race will kick off the 59th annual River-Cade, a year-round celebration of Sioux City's connection to the Missouri River. Anywhere from 15 to more than 100 sleds can enter the contest, depending on the weather.

"The first few years, we held the sled race at Grandview Park," Claeys explained. "Then, Sertoma Park, just east of Cone Park, served as the site for around 15 years."

"When the city built Cone Park, I was so excited," he added. "The park is beautiful and we never have to worry about snow."

According to Claeys, the cardboard sled race is a throwback to events he remembered as a child.

"It's like the old soap box derby-type of thing," he said. "A dad can help a kid build a sled out of cardboard for two or three weeks. It becomes a source of pride."

Whether the sled takes off like rocket or falls apart in a hurry, Claeys said the real joy comes from a family spending time together.

"That's the key," he said. "River-Cade is all about having a good time and the Cardboard Sled race is a well-loved kickoff for the season."

