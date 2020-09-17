Get in shape: Sculpt Fitness pros say they can help

Sculpt Fitness also offers different types of therapies, like chiropractic therapy.

The classes offered at Sculpt Fitness are not structured, said Conlin. He said people have been a little hesitant at first In group settings, "they’re unsure of the movements and how they’re supposed to perform them,” Conlin said. That's where the trainers come in.

Conlin said cross-fit is fun and goal-oriented activity.

Classes are Monday through Wednesday mornings and afternoons. They also have classes Fridays and Saturdays.

“Thursday is a recovery day,” Conlin said. “There’s not necessarily any structured class.”

Clients are welcome to come in on Thursdays for their own workout or have a makeup class.

“All of the fitness classes are scaled,” Conlin said.

Anything from the weight to the movement will be scaled down to what people are comfortable with. Conlin said newcomers can modify moves.