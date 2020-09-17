Get in shape: Sculpt Fitness pros say they can help

Worried about that COVID-19 weight you might have gained over the summer?
Sculpt Fitness and Rehab is just one of the places that can provide a plan.
“We tailor the workouts to fit everybody’s need,” owner Sean Conlin said. “Regardless of their fitness level or their experience."
Sculpt Fitness and Rehab was supposed to open back in March, but due to other gyms shutting down, the date was pushed to June 1.
Conlin said he and his partner, Brady Summers, wanted to open their own gym to provide an option for those who wanted cross-fit training. The gym they used to frequent got rid of its program, so they decided to fill the need.
Whether someone is taking a cross-fit class or is involved in personal training, trainers' attentiveness is paramount, Conlin said.
The trainers make sure clients' forms are correct and they're not pushing too hard so they risk injury.
Accountability is key, Conlin added.
Sculpt Fitness offers group cross-fit classes, personal training and a program called, "Level Up Athletics," which is geared toward sport-specific training.
Sculpt Fitness also offers different types of therapies, like chiropractic therapy.
The classes offered at Sculpt Fitness are not structured, said Conlin. He said people have been a little hesitant at first In group settings, "they’re unsure of the movements and how they’re supposed to perform them,” Conlin said. That's where the trainers come in.
Conlin said cross-fit is fun and goal-oriented activity.
Classes are Monday through Wednesday mornings and afternoons. They also have classes Fridays and Saturdays.
“Thursday is a recovery day,” Conlin said. “There’s not necessarily any structured class.”
Clients are welcome to come in on Thursdays for their own workout or have a makeup class.
“All of the fitness classes are scaled,” Conlin said.
Anything from the weight to the movement will be scaled down to what people are comfortable with. Conlin said newcomers can modify moves.
“People need to look at other aspects of their health,” Conlin said. “Not just fitness but their mental health. Being sanitary, being isolated, it can be somewhat depressing and people need to be able to go out and do stuff.”
