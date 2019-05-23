Siouxland golfers, you now have a fun new reason to go to Green Valley Golf Course's driving range - a new setup with targets to try to hit while driving your golf balls.
Green Valley is celebrating its 50th anniversary of being a golf club. Over the years it has evolved from a simple country golf course to what it is today - a mass of green with rolling hills, ponds and lush emerald trees.
Director of Golf Scott Harmelink has added targets to his driving range for some added recreational fun. Harmelink, a husband and father to two teenage girls, says he has enjoyed golf from a young age.
“Golf is a hard game and I started really early,” said Harmelink. “I think anyone who has the advantage of starting earlier in life with golf, it makes it easier to become proficient at the game. I really admire people who pick it up later in life and stick with it and get good. My maternal grandmother got me into it when I was between 5 and 7 years old. The best part was she would take me to Kentucky Fried Chicken after every time.”
Although Harmelink plays mostly at Green Valley, he thinks the other courses around town are top-notch, as well.
“We have such a wonderful demographic that supports golf,” he said. “The golf courses here are as good as you are going to find no matter where you go. Green Valley is a municipal golf course. The city leases it out to a non-profit organization I work for, which I think is unique. Nobody’s pockets get lined here. Any profits we make at the end of the year go back into the golf course. Nobody has an agenda and everyone’s intentions are similar: to make this the best public golf course possible.
“We keep the roughs pretty low. A lot of times you can hit a ball off the tee box and the shot might be a little wayward, but somehow at times it will find a safe position. Green Valley is probably the longest course in the area. I think it is a problem that the new courses being built are being made too difficult. Tour players struggle sometimes on the courses that are being built anymore. I don’t think there is a darn thing wrong with having a golf course that is a little more forgiving at the tee. That is the way I would characterize Green Valley.”
Among the driving range improvements are a 500-square-foot driving mat and a collection of targets.
“We wanted a very target-oriented range,” said Harmelink. “Right now the course is a very dark green. The sand that we made the targets on the driving range out of is called 'Pink Sioux Quartzite Sand.' I got this idea when I went to Phoenix and played (in a popular target-based driving range center). This is the kind of course that a good player wouldn’t go to play.
"At the place in Phoenix, the driving mats are elevated. At our range, our driving area is elevated, as well. I never thought it was ideal for a regular range, but one great thing is that you have a bird’s eye view of the targets we have created on the range.
“You can still come out here and practice all you want, but it is going to be fun for the people who are just starting out, too. This sand is a coarse, heavy sand. The wind won’t blow it out. When you are hitting balls into this sand, it is like a dart against a board. I’m 50 years old and I’ve never thought practicing was fun. It is fun now at Green Valley because when you hit these greens, it feels pretty cool.”
In addition to the regular driving range hours, Green Valley will start offering “Night Range” on some selected weekend evenings this summer. If it is a hit, Green Valley may start carrying glow-balls -- balls that are internally lit so you can see them fly through the air in the darkness of the nighttime sky.
“Glow-balls look like normal balls, but they have computer chips in them,” he said. “You activate them by bouncing them on the ground. They light up and stay activated for five or 10 minutes. There is nothing like that anywhere in this area. When you hit these balls, you see them going all over and they look like fireworks going off.
“We are not going to do it every night, but some weekends this summer the lights are going on, we are going to get some music out there and some drink specials. I hope to create another avenue of entertainment for adults.”
Harmelink believes this new program may attract a whole new demographic to his Green Valley golf course.
“Golf nationally has been declining," he said. "This can attract a very casual golfer to come and have a good time. That can easily translate into someone getting hooked on this game and joining a club in town. Golf is an addicting game. It is fun, yet difficult. If people try it and stick with it, there are a lot worse things to get addicted to; golf is better than booze or heroin. If you’re going to get addicted to something, golf isn’t a bad choice.”