Hoop dreams and Native American culture to share the court during a 3-on-3 tournament

"We needed the help of everyone to make this tournament happen," Howe said on a cool, damp day in May. "Everybody from the Omaha Tribe to the Macy Police Department to the (Four Hills of Life) Wellness Center to the high school were willing to lend a hand."

This included members of the Omaha Nation Public High School student council, who painted the four hills on the basketball court of "The Slab."

"There isn't much for young people to do (in Macy)," Ellianna Bertucci, a high school 11th-grader, admitted. "A basketball tournament is something we can look forward to."

SOMETHING POSITIVE TO DO ON 'THE SLAB'

Howe can sympathize with Bertucci's feelings.

"Kids are cute and happy and always smiling when they're young," he said. "As they get older, they are exposed to more things, some of which aren't very positive. We need more positive events and a basketball tournament is something which is very positive."

A seven-year veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and a former Golden Gloves boxer, Howe was raised by his dad in Ponca City, Oklahoma, and his grandma who lived nearby.