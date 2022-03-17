How pickleball is a becoming a 'big dill' on the Omaha Tribe of Nebraska

MACY, Neb. -- Pickleball is not played with a green pickled cucumber and, no, you won't be rewarded with a sour Gherkin if you score a point in the sport.

Now you know as much about as the weirdly named sport as Dwight Howe.

"I still can't believe there is no pickle in pickleball," he said with a shrug.

Howe, cultural guidance counselor for substance abuse and suicide prevention with the Omaha Tribe on Nebraska, will soon be getting a crash course on why pickleball has become such a "big dill" for sports participants.

COOL (AS A CUCUMBER) PRIZES AT PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT

Howe is one of the organizers of a Play for Prevention Pickleball Program for seventh through twelfth grade kids.

In conjunction with the Siouxland Pickleball Association, a pickleball clinic will be held for newcomers from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Macy School Gymnasium.

A one-day tournament for two-person teams will be taking place at noon, March 26, in the gyms at the school in both Macy and nearby Walthill, Neb.

"First-place winners will receive electronic skateboards, second-place winners will receive mountain bikes and third-place winners will receive hoverboards," Howe explained. "With such cool prizes, we know this tournament will attract a lot of kids."

CREATING RELATIONSHIPS AND SENSE OF COMMUNITY

Indeed, such outreach programs are becoming increasing on the reservation of the Omaha Tribe.

For instance, a Play for Prevention 3-on-3 basketball tournament and cultural fair, held in May 2021, gave students and their families a chance to display some hoop skills while learning about Native culture.

"We get the kids involved, hoping it will also attract mom and dad, the uncles, the aunts and all of the cousins, for some positive activity," Howe said.

Since Play for Prevention is made up of law enforcement, health care professionals and family service personnel, public events will allow for interaction with community members on a personal level.

"There is still some mistrust when in the Native community," Howe, who is an Omaha Tribe member, explained. "If I can be seen as 'Dwight from the pickleball tournament,' I'll be less intimidating if there is a need for suicide prevention.

"Creating relationship and establishing a rapport is so important," he added.

That's true, both on and off of the reservation.

Howe first learned about pickleball through a friend who was a fanatic for the sport. Through her, Howe connected with Frank Brienzo, whose Siouxland Pickleball Association is co-hosting the tournament.

A GHERKIN OF A GAME

But what the heck is pickleball, anyway? Here's what we know.

A paddleball sport which combines elements of badminton, ping-pong and tennis, pickleball was invented in 1965 by Joel Pritchard, an avid sportsman.

So, how did it acquire such a tart name? Pritchard's dog was named "Pickles." It's been speculated that the game was named after the pooch.

What we can confirm is that pickleball is very popular. According to the Sports & Fitness Association's 2019 Pickleball Participants Report, there are more than 3.3 million "picklers" in the United States.

Such A-listers as Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates, tennis legend Andre Agassi and comedian Ellen DeGeneres are all known for their pickleball prowess.

So is Julie Jacobsen, a Four Hills of Life Wellness Center diabetes prevention program director.

Or as Howe likes to call her, the "general."

"Julie has a way with working with kids," Howe said as Jacobsen gave children a pickleball tutorial on the Valentine Parker Jr. Community Youth Prevention Center's indoor basketball court. "She knows them and they listen to her."

On a Tuesday afternoon, Jacobsen taught elementary school student Jayven Lasley how to serve a pickleball over the nets.

"Julie is very patient, especially with kids who need a bit more attention," Howe said.

NO PICKLES WERE HARMED FOR THIS STORY

Before long, Jayven was a pickleball pro. Which doesn't surprise Howe.

"Is pickleball going to replace the popularity of basketball? Probably not," he admitted. "But the game is fun, fast-paced and will get our kids active."

Unfortunately, one thing is the sport will never have are sweet or sour spears of veggies.

"I just don't understand why there are no pickles involved in pickleball," Howe said with a smile.

