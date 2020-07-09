Long Lines climbing wall reopens after coronavirus shutdown

Ready to climb another mountain?
Bill Lane, coordinator at Long Lines Family Center, said the Climbing Wall at Long Lines did close down to coronavirus concerns, but he was able to reopen it June 23.
"Our decision to reopen wasn't initially based on reopening plans for gyms," Lane said. "It was based on how we would be able to do things as the city. So when things initially started to open back up, we did it right away."
Lane said the decision was made based on staffing, sanitizing of equipment and prepping the area (including stripping the walls and resetting the holds). He said the city manager and department heads made the decision.
Lane said the daily hours during a regular year are Monday through Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday noon to 8 p.m. He said hours usually change over the summer, that they're closed Mondays and Wednesdays. Because of COVID-19, they had to limit their hours. That will change as they start to get a feel about being open.
"We've reduced our hours to basically be only four hours during the days we're open," Lane said.
Lane said that it's a part of a phased reopening plan, and the plan is changing monthly. He said the best way to stay up to date on any changes is through the Long Lines Facebook page.
Lane said that besides hours they had to limit the climbing wall to 50% capacity.
Lane said they had to reduce the number of seats and give people fewer things to touch. Operators encourage climbers to sanitize their hands often.
Lane said the staff thought about making different paths off limits, but that would have limited climbing spaces. They wanted to make sure the whole wall was accessible as long as there's a rope between climbers.
"We don't have to limit the climbing surface," Lane said. "Social distancing guidelines kind of help us out with that. We have a lot of signs here saying, 'Make sure there's one rope lying between users.'"
Lane said that the climbing wall will not have rental gear available. Usually, there are harnesses, belay devices, and shoes to rent if needed.
Lane said an adult must supervise anyone 14 or younger at all times.
Lane said they are also limiting the climbing wall to punch pass holders and members. However, they are accepting new memberships and punch cards at this time.
Lane said limiting the climbing wall allows them to see if new rules and procedures are working so they can expand the use of the climbing wall to the public.
"I was ready for us to get back to going with things because we had to cut some of our staff during that time," Lane said. "So, I was ready to get things going and see our climbing community again."
Lane said the staff is happy to be back at work and see the climbers again. He said that climbers had been very excited about being able to come back in and climb.
