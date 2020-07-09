Long Lines climbing wall reopens after coronavirus shutdown

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ready to climb another mountain?

Bill Lane, coordinator at Long Lines Family Center, said the Climbing Wall at Long Lines did close down to coronavirus concerns, but he was able to reopen it June 23.

"Our decision to reopen wasn't initially based on reopening plans for gyms," Lane said. "It was based on how we would be able to do things as the city. So when things initially started to open back up, we did it right away."

Lane said the decision was made based on staffing, sanitizing of equipment and prepping the area (including stripping the walls and resetting the holds). He said the city manager and department heads made the decision.

Lane said the daily hours during a regular year are Monday through Friday from 4 to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday noon to 8 p.m. He said hours usually change over the summer, that they're closed Mondays and Wednesdays. Because of COVID-19, they had to limit their hours. That will change as they start to get a feel about being open.

"We've reduced our hours to basically be only four hours during the days we're open," Lane said.