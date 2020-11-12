New players, COVID precautions bring unique challenges for Sioux City Musketeers

Things like that won't happen if fans don't fill the seats. This is something Morgan is working on.

“I love Sioux City and I love the Musketeers so this is the perfect fit,” said Morgan. "It wasn’t that long ago when the Muskies were the big ticket in this town, and they can be again. There were more than 6,300 fans in the Tyson for the Clark Cup Final in 2017, so the interest is there."

In an economy still reeling from COVID-19, the Musketeers have gone from being in the "big ticket" in town to becoming one of two only tickets in town.

"We may not get 6,300 fans back to a hockey game right away," Morgan allowed. "We can still stress that the Muskies remain an affordable and fun place to spend an evening for friends and families."

To that end, the Musketeers have added innovations like the SERVPRO Party Zone, which take the Muskies experience to new levels. At $35 per high-top table, hockey fans can have exclusive drink specials, a bartender and a bar just feet away from the action.

"Fans can have the best seat in the house for not too big of a price tag," Morgan said. "We're a bargain and we've taken great steps to ensure the safety of both our team and our fans."

Which is music to the ears of Coach Strand.