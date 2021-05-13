Professional Bull Riders talk about 'the most dangerous eight seconds in sports'

Started in 2014, PBR’s Velocity Tour is its fastest-growing tour, featuring the cream of the crop when it comes to top level cowboy AND bovine talent.

Hey, it isn’t just the dude in the cowboy hat who gets to be called himself an athlete!

According to Joe Anderson, the bull is also bred for the sport.

As the owner and operator of Buffalo, Missouri’s Sho-Me Rodeo Productions, he has raised and trained six of the bulls competing in the Velocity Tour.

“A bull-riding bull is one that is strong, agile and athletic,” Anderson explained. “He knows he has a job to do and does it well.”

However, Anderson has the not always enviable job of being both boss and coach of an elite team of athletes who snort, buck and may tip the scale at nearly a ton.

“Bulls are just like people,” he admitted. “There are some who a joy to be around and there are some who aren’t such a joy.”

Indeed, Anderson regarded bulls named Homer, Rocco, White Squirrel, Gambler and TikTok as members as furrier members of his family.

Having said that, the headliner of this particular herd is a bull who goes by the name of Last Chance.