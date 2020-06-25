Sioux City volleyball tournaments heat up, despite coronavirus concerns

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Volleyball tournaments aren't stopping for the summer. Officials at Ickey Nickel Bar and Grill say they're moving ahead.

Carla Hansen, a manager at the Ickey Nickel, said while they are doing things differently this year to adapt to coronavirus concerns, they were able to make the activity happen. Compared to other years, they had fewer teams sign up, going from 175 to 100 teams.

“I think a lot of people were standoffish at first because of what was going on, but it’s going pretty well," she said.

Games start at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, but some days are busier than others.

Hansen said team captains choose the day their teams play. Because of this, she said Mondays are their slowest -- six teams play -- but the numbers pick up Tuesday.

“It ranges from the teams that just want to have fun and play,” Hansen said. “And then there is the power league, which is the ones who are really serious about playing volleyball."

“A and B are going to be the more serious leagues, they’re more competitive, and they are taking it more seriously,” Brittney Hughes, who works closely with the teams, said.