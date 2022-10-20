Siouxland kids discover the punchy strategy behind the sweet science of boxing

The sweet sport of boxing is in Zeke Castro’s blood.

It is a tradition that the 18-year-old shared with his dad Zeke Castro Jr. and grandad Zeke Castro Sr., who were both amateur fighters.

“My dad said I started wearing boxing gloves as soon I got out of the crib and I don’t think he was kidding,” Castro said during a recent practice session at the Sooland Jr. Boxing Club.

Now, the Sioux City-based fighter is considering going pro.

That doesn’t surprise Dan Farley, who said Siouxland has always been a fertile training ground for young boxers.

Like Castro, Farley grew up in a family of pugilists.

“My dad, Dave Farley, was a fighter and he owned a youth boxing club for many years,” he explained.

When Dan Farley and his cousin Mike Farley opened a gym more than seven years ago, they decided to call it Sooland Jr. Boxing Club, just like Dave Farley’s former gym.

“There was a lot of nostalgia attached to that name,” Mike Farley said at the 421 Pierce St. sports club. “A lot of people who were around in the 1970s and ‘80s have happy memories of the old gym.”

Yet both Farleys know that growing up nowadays is very different than it was more than 30 years ago.

“Kids have many more temptations than they did when me and Dan were kids,” Mike Farley said. “Also, there weren’t things like cellphones and videogames that occupied all of our time.”

“Back in the day, we got out more,” Dan Farley said, nodding his head. “Too many kids are growing up to be couch potatoes.”

This wasn’t the case with any of the members working out at Sooland Jr. Boxing Club on a warm October night.

Practice began with a warm-up that included a run as well as plenty of time spent punching heavy bags.

“We’re teaching kids the basics of boxing,” Dan Farley said. “It takes plenty of practice to become a good fighter.”

However, students are also expected to be able to spar in the ring when they’re ready.

But don’t worry, the club takes precautions to ensure the safety of its young athletes, who range in age from 8 to 18.

“The bottom line is boxing is a combat sport,” Mike Farley explained. “Having said that, we do everything we can to keep our kids safe.”

And don’t be surprised to see that Sooland Jr. Boxing Club has nearly as many female fighters as they do male fighters.

“Girl boxers are just as tough as their guy counterparts,” Dan Farley said. “Sometimes, they’re even tougher.”

Mike Farley said the reason for that is simple.

“Boxing is as much about strategy as it is about strength,” he noted. “The minute you get in the ring, you’re sizing up the competition. You never stop thinking of your next move or try to anticipate the next move of your opponent.”

Which mean the sweet science isn’t a sport that fits all athletes.

“Unlike other sports, boxing doesn’t allow you to sit on the sidelines or pass a ball to somebody else,” Mike Farley said. “You quickly discovered that boxing is not a team sport every time you step into the ring.”

Still, it is a sport that’s gaining traction.

“Our students have seen the MMA on TV,” Dan Farley said. “They soon discover it takes a lot of hard work and dedication to become a combat fighter.”

The Farleys are happy that many of their youthful members returned to Sooland Jr. Boxing even after it had to close its doors during an extended pandemic-related hiatus.

“We were blessed with an understanding landlord who believed in our program,” Dan Farley said. “She allowed us to stay at a time when nothing was going on due to COVID.”

Since reopening at the start of 2022, the club has been able to clean up at several out-of-town tournaments.

It’s something that doesn’t surprise Mike Farley at all.

“We have some very motivated kids,” he explained. “They could be at home, playing videogames after a long day at school. Instead, these kids are working their tails off and developing a good work ethic at the same time.”

Plus boxers are getting younger and younger. That is what Zeke Castro is discovering the hard way.

“My brother Zander is probably the next member of my family to become a fighter,” Castro said. “He already moves a lot like a boxer.”

And how old is Zander?

“He just turned 3 years old,” his older brother said with a smile.