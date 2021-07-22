Siouxland's young athletes discover the strategies behind the game of pool

This was the case with Adam and Liam Sturges, who learned to the ropes from their dad, Mickey.

Mickey, in turn, learned from his parents, uncles, aunts and grandparents.

"It is very common to have generations of pool players in the same family," Lundgren said.

"I can beat dad," Liam said as his disbelieving brother shook his head.

"Dad lets you beat him and he gives himself handicaps in order to do so," Adam said. "Dad doesn't do that when I play."

A STRATEGIC GAME TO BEAT YOUR OPPONENT

Perhaps, the Sturges Brothers can get a a few tips from Rob Ouelette, who is Siouxland Youth Pool League's sole certified instructor.

"People forget that pool is a game of strategy," he said. "You're always trying to anticipate and stay one step ahead of your opponent."

Lundgren agreed with that advice.

"I'm always coaching our younger players, sometimes in person and sometimes by text," she said. "I'll tell them to get into their opponent's head and take advantage of their weakness."