Siouxland's young athletes discover the strategies behind the game of pool

Surveying the billiard table for advantage, Liam Sturges has the habit of tapping the table prior to taking a shot.
With a cue in hand, he hits the ball, sending it into the pool table's pocket, each and every time.
Is Liam a hustler or a pool shark in the making? In the future, maybe.
Right now, he is simply a 7-year-old kid, getting in practice time at Sioux City's Corner Pocket Billiard Parlor on a Saturday afternoon.
Yeah, you read that right. Liam is a soon-to-be Unity Elementary School second grader playing a not-so-friendly game with his brother Adam, a soon-to-be East Middle School seventh grader.
"I'm a better pool player than Adam," Liam said, doing a bit of trash talk, mid-game.
"You may become a better player some day," Adam said, giving as good as he get. "But, right now, I'm the better player."
RIGHT ON CUE FOR A BURGEONING LEAGUE
Both of the Sturges Boys are members of the Siouxland Youth Pool League, which is a local pool league for players under the age of 21.
Since it was established six years ago, organizer Kia Lundgren said the league has grown from six members to more than 40 members.
"Don't tell me that pool is a dying sport," Lundgren said. "Some of our best pool players are the youngest pool players."
'BANK'-ING ON ATHLETES FROM AROUND THE WORLD
Indeed, some of the best young Siouxland athletes will be competing at the 31st annual Valley National 8-Ball League Association (VNEA) Junior Pool Championships, which is taking place Thursday through Sunday at the Bayfront Convention Center in Erie, Pennsylvania.
"Not only are our pool players competing against pool players from across the country," Lundgren said. "They'll also be competing against players from around the world."
Which is pretty amazing since most players learn about pool in their parent's rec rooms.
A cue sport that is also known as billiards, pool descended from England to America in the 19th century.
Throughout much of the 20th century, pool halls were common in cities, big and small. Even movies like 1961's "The Hustler" and 1986's "The Color of Money" brought the sport into the public consciousness.
"The sport was huge in Siouxland," Lundgren recalled. "We had big youth and adult leagues for a long time."
However, other, trendier sports began to nudge billiards out of the way.
HOOKING TOMORROW'S CHAMPIONS WHILE THEY'RE YOUNG
"When we started the Siouxland Youth Pool League, we knew if would be a great way to introduce the next generation to league play," Lundgren said. "If you get pool players when they're young, they'll stay with the sport.'
That was the case with Lundgren, who began playing pool at age 3.
"My dad lifted me onto a milk crate so I could reach the table," she said. "From that day, I was hooked."
At age 5, Sophia Hagen is smaller in stature than any regulatory pool stick. But size doesn't matter to this potential champion billiard player.
"Pool is one of those sports where girls are just as good as the boys," Lundgren said. "Sometimes, the girls make better players than any boy."
ADVICE FROM A 11-YEAR-OLD FANATIC
Hopefully, Sophia will get a few pointers from her older brother David Hagen, an 11-year-old West Middle School sixth grader.
"Take your time and always pay attention to what's going on with the table," he said offering sage advice.
Sounds like pretty compelling strategy to us.
Then again, genetics can also play a part.
This was the case with Adam and Liam Sturges, who learned to the ropes from their dad, Mickey.
Mickey, in turn, learned from his parents, uncles, aunts and grandparents.
"It is very common to have generations of pool players in the same family," Lundgren said.
"I can beat dad," Liam said as his disbelieving brother shook his head.
"Dad lets you beat him and he gives himself handicaps in order to do so," Adam said. "Dad doesn't do that when I play."
A STRATEGIC GAME TO BEAT YOUR OPPONENT
Perhaps, the Sturges Brothers can get a a few tips from Rob Ouelette, who is Siouxland Youth Pool League's sole certified instructor.
"People forget that pool is a game of strategy," he said. "You're always trying to anticipate and stay one step ahead of your opponent."
Lundgren agreed with that advice.
"I'm always coaching our younger players, sometimes in person and sometimes by text," she said. "I'll tell them to get into their opponent's head and take advantage of their weakness."
"Then, I'll realize that is good advice for the kids but also good advice for me in the adult leagues," Lundgren added with a laugh. "I'm a coach but I'm also a player."
Indeed, Lundgren is never happier than she when playing pool.
"It's not surprising that pool is a sport that passed on from one family member to the next," she said. "It is a great family activity."
Plus, Lundgren has seen how the game of billiards has been beneficial for players, young and old.
"You see kids who may be a bit hesitant at first excel at the sport," she said. "This self-confidence may begin while playing pool. But it will go with them at school and with their friends and families."
As the pool room at the Corner Pocket begins to fill up, Lundgren can't help but grin.
"Pool is a sport that ties generations of families together," she said. "It is a game that keeps kids out of trouble. More importantly, it keeps them active and off of the couch."